A Manchester United forward reportedly has a ‘full agreement’ to join a European giant, while the transfer is ‘increasingly close’ as they also near an agreement with the Red Devils.

A few strugglers at United are known to want out of the club. Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia have all asked to leave.

For Rashford, that wish has become a reality as his move to Barcelona is said to be progressing.

Sancho might not be long behind him heading out of the door at Old Trafford. It has been heavily reported over recent weeks that Juventus want to sign him.

Now, SportMediaset reports there is a ‘full agreement’ in place with the winger. He is said to have agreed to a €6million (£5.2m) contract for four years.

He’s believed to be ‘increasingly close’ to joining the club, as an agreement with United is ‘also getting closer’.

It’s said that after making an initial offer of €17million (£14.7m), Juve ‘intend to meet the Red Devils’ demands’ of around €25million (£21.7m).

The report states that will include bonuses and take on a portion of severance pay from Sancho’s contract, given he’s taking a pay cut of around half to move to the Serie A giants.

Indeed, Sancho is currently believed to be earning £250,000 per week, which only three players at United earn more than.

But at Juve, other than Dusan Vlahovic, nobody earns over that figure, and it’s believed that the Serie A club want to shift his contract off the books.

The report states that Juve ‘expects to close the deal’ before Thursday (July 24), which would make Sancho available for their training camp.

It’s expected that he would arrive rested, given the winger did not play in United’s friendly against Leeds United on Saturday, and he also won’t be on the tour of America.

