Former Man Utd goalkeeper Ben Foster has hit out at Alejandro Garnacho’s behaviour this season and thinks his haircut in the Europa League final summed him up.

Garnacho has been causing unrest in recent weeks with a video emerging that suggested he pushed past a fan on the street on the Red Devils’ tour of Southeast Asia.

Before that, he had called the season at Man Utd as “sh*t” and questioned why Ruben Amorim had not started him in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

In the aftermath of the Europa League final, which Man Utd lost 1-0 to Tottenham, Amorim is reported to have told Garnacho: “You better pray that you can find a club to sign you.”

When asked for his thoughts on Garnacho’s future, Foster told talkSPORT: “I think for Man United it’s best to ship [him] out.

“If I was the manager I’d be a little bit similar to Amorim in the case of I just want team players.

“I want a bunch of lads who are good, honest, hard working team players. And I don’t get that vibe from Garnacho, I don’t get that vibe from a few of the players.”

Foster added: “You look at the full-time whistle after the Europa League game. You have Brennan Johnson doing an interview.

“He looks like he hasn’t had a haircut for about three months, [hair] horrible all over the place, but his interview was incredible. You could tell he’s a real nice lad, he’s hard working, he does everything for the team.

“Then you look at Garnacho. Fresh trim a day ago, dyed blonde ready for the final.

“The full-time whistle goes, he’s sat on the pitch sulking by himself, not trying to get behind the other lads, picking them up, saying ‘well done we got this far’.

“And I think that there is the big contrast. I just want good lads, honest, hard working lads.”

Foster’s comments come after Man Utd legend Gary Neville insisted that “it’s right” that the Red Devils look to sell Garnacho this summer despite his potential.

Assessing Garnacho’s situation at Man Utd, Neville said earlier this week: “I think if players are taking on the manager and if players are questioning the manager in public through social media or through other means, the manager has to win.

“If the manager doesn’t win, the manager has to leave and I don’t think that’s going to happen this time. That’s happened far too many times before.

“I think Garnacho will leave purely because of that, I think they’ve had enough. Garnacho can play in the Premier League, no doubt, but I think he’ll love it in Spain, he’ll thrive over there, he’ll score goals.

“He’ll probably be someone next season that we’re all looking back on thinking, ‘Why didn’t Manchester United keep him?’, that type of thing will probably happen, there’s an element of that, but I think he has to go.

“That’s not me throwing my toys out the pram and saying, ‘Get him out the club!’… no, for him and the club, I think it’s right that he goes.

“Those four players should leave, not just because Manchester United should let them go, but because they should go and find themselves a place in their lives where they can go and play football because it’s not at Old Trafford.”