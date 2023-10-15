Ex-Liverpool man claims Man Utd squad doesn’t trust Ten Hag ahead of ‘horrible’ game

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has suggested that the Manchester United squad doesn’t trust Erik ten Hag because of the Jadon Sancho saga.

The Reds made their worst start to a season since 1986 before their 2-1 victory over Brentford before the international break eased the pressure on Ten Hag.

Ten Hag had a successful first campaign as Man Utd boss, leading his side to an FA Cup final, League Cup trophy and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But the Dutchman has had to deal with a number of issues over the summer and into the first few months of the new season.

His public falling out with Sancho has been particularly distracting with the England international currently training away from the first-team squad until he apologises for a post on social media claiming he’d become a “scapegoat” under Ten Hag.

The Man Utd boss had criticised him for his performances in training after dropping him out of the squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the last international break.

And Fowler thinks the Man Utd squad might see Ten Hag’s criticism of Sancho as throwing one of their team-mates “under the bus”, which could have a negative impact on the morale.

Fowler told the Daily Mirror: “But one fortunate win through two late goals from a player whom the manager seems to have actually bombed out doesn’t change the pressure. Only consistent results do. And Ten Hag is facing a huge week in that respect.

“Manchester United couldn’t have a worse game back after the international break, and so the pressure returns immediately. Promoted Sheffield United under the Saturday night lights… with a hostile crowd baying for blood.

“It’s a no-win because Ten Hag is expected to beat them – and that’s the point. At United, the expectation is to win virtually every game. The standards of their history make that a requirement, even if they haven’t won a trophy in a few years.

“And I wonder if that is the problem. The Dutchman has managed Ajax, but with all respect to that great club, it’s not Old Trafford. Yes, there is an expectation to win there, but there is not the same level of forensic scrutiny.

“By that I mean the whole media circus surrounding United. Not just the papers and TV, but also social media, which gives a voice to millions… and allows players far more power in their relationships with their managers these days.

“Look, we all know it happens. There is PR support around the ‘reputation’ of all top players these days, and when something threatens that reputation, then it goes into overdrive.

“So leaks are common… and even though we can’t say for certain it is happening, I think we know it does, because it’s the world we live in, not just football clubs.

“So Ten Hag’s treatment of Jadon Sancho, for instance, would have been fine in the Ferguson era – he bombed a few out in his time. But he very rarely went public with anything, and neither did the players.

“Here it’s all played out in public, and I think that’s a mistake. The United squad is looking at it, and thinking about their manager ‘You say it is all about us being in this together, but the first chance you get, you throw one of us under the bus’.”

Fowler added: “So Sheffield United is a massive game. And a horrible one. Then it’s the Champions League and a home game against a smaller club in Copenhagen when United have conceded seven goals in their two games so far.

“And after that? Only Manchester City. All in the space of eight days. So it’s a huge week for Ten Hag, and if anyone was thinking the win over Brentford has given him breathing space, then think again.”