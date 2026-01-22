Man Utd have ‘free hit’ on Cole Palmer because of geography and stuff

Cole Palmer might be surprised to wake up to news that he ‘wants’ a transfer to Manchester United.

And let’s all take a minute to ‘enjoy’ Gary Cotterill…

Cole Palmer to Man Utd is practically done

‘Cole Palmer keen on Man Utd transfer as Chelsea midfielder eyes Manchester return – Paper Talk’

It’s a pretty damned sexy headline for one of the most popular pages on the Sky Sports website, especially during a January transfer window which has predictably been a bit pish.

So Palmer is keen on a Man Utd transfer, is he? You might guess that this would be massive news to Palmer himself, who is at the centre of one of the great transfer ‘2+2=5’s of our time.

It’s Mediawatch’s job to follow the bullsh*t so off we go to the Express:

Cole Palmer to Man Utd transfer could be on with Chelsea star ‘homesick’

As you may have guessed, ‘could’ is doing a f*** of a lot of heavy lifting in that headline.

Alarm bells begin with the very first word of the sub-headline: ‘COMMENT.’

So Sky Sports have – for reasons beyond our ken – elevated the ‘comment’ of an Express reporter to the lead headline on their Paper Talk page. Laziness or just plain giddiness at the notion that Cole Palmer might be ‘keen’ on a Manchester United move?

Let’s linger for a minute on that Express piece, which is a wonderful piece of fan fiction…

Given United finished 15th and didn’t qualify for Europe last season, attracting a player of Palmer’s calibre might seem a little fan fetched, but a gift could be about to fall into the palms of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co. That’s because according to some reports, Palmer hasn’t properly settled into life down south and could look to move closer to his Manchester home.

A ‘gift’! Do gifts usually cost the receiver over £100m?

Oh and let’s gloss over the fact that those reports (in The Sun) actually claim that ‘the Blues No10 could well be tempted to return to his former club’ because boo, hiss, who cares about Chelsea and Manchester City when you can posit that Palmer could join This Is Manchester United We Are Talking About?

And posit Amos Murphy does. At length.

And if Palmer is feeling homesick, as certain reports have suggested, it narrows down the list of potential suitors to basically just United anyway. It’s difficult to imagine a world where Palmer is rocking up at Anfield as Mohamed Salah’s replacement, and while he did come through the City academy, that ship feels like it sailed a while ago.

It’s not ‘difficult to imagine’ at all; Palmer was pretty heavily linked with both Liverpool last summer. And linked with Manchester City all the way back in the mists of time to Wednesday.

No disrespect to the likes of Everton, Burnley and Leeds United, but while they have geography going for them, they’re never going to be in the conversation. Which basically means United, should they wish to do so, could have a free hit at signing the 23-year-old.

A free hit! The team who finished 15th last season and have no permanent manager could have a ‘free hit’ at signing Palmer.

We agree that Palmer to Manchester United makes ‘perfect sense’ for the Reds but let’s not pretend the transfer is ‘on’ just because it features in United fans’ wet dreams.

And Sky Sports, you really should be ashamed of yourselves. Is Nathan Collins to Tottenham not good enough for you?

And where one leads…

‘Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal deal close; Chelsea to sign Alao; Palmer wants Man Utd, Liverpool eye Van de Ven’ – Evening Standard.

They call it ‘a shocking transfer rumour’. Damn right it’s a shocking transfer rumour. It’s sh*t.

Man Utd double deal close

We will give the Manchester Evening News some credit in not jumping upon the Cole Palmer bandwagon, but the credit ends when we see bumwash like this:

Man United transfer news LIVE – Ruben Neves boost, deal close, medical scheduled

The ‘Ruben Neves boost’? That Real Madrid are not now interested in a player that they were never interested in anyway. And as for ‘deal close’…that’s Toby Collyer to Hull City. And the ‘medical’? Harry Amass will be coughing and cupping at Norwich.

It’s all happening.

Over to you, Gary…

Back to Sky Sports and if they’re not ashamed of the Cole Palmer thing, then they should absolutely be ashamed of Gary Cotterill: