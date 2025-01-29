Man Utd receive ‘fresh approach’ for Rashford as Barcelona ‘work against the clock’ to sign him

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli have made a new approach to sign Marcus Rashford from Man Utd before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

Rashford has only appeared in one matchday squad since the Red Devils beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 on December 12 after his shock omission in the Manchester Derby a few days later.

The England international insisted he was ready for a “new challenge” shortly after the 2-1 win over Man City and he’s been linked with a number of clubs ever since.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Marseille and some Premier League sides have all been credited with interest but Rashford seems no closer to a transfer than he did at the beginning of the month.

The Man Utd forward now risks being frozen out permanently if he remains with Ruben Amorim criticising him for his performances in training after the Red Devils beat Fulham 1-0 on Sunday.

Barcelona are struggling to make room for Rashford with his high wages causing most potential suitors an issue and now GiveMeSport claims that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have made a ‘fresh approach’.

The report claims:

‘GiveMeSport sources have revealed that Al-Ahli have made a fresh approach for Rashford, even though he has already told Saudi Arabian dealmakers that he doesn’t want to go to the Middle East. ‘The Saudi Pro League club are looking to take advantage of the fact that Barcelona are struggling to do a deal for the United forward, due to their financial situation – though Rashford’s preference remains a move to the La Liga giants. ‘Borussia Dortmund are also interested, and could make a move as they are in a strong position if they wish to proceed with a deal for the out-of-favour attacker. Barcelona don’t boast the go ahead from United in terms of club-to-club negotiations, but they have got Rashford’s blessing, meaning a deal could go through if they were to agree terms with the Red Devils. ‘There is a possibility that Rashford may simply stay at United, and he could find a way to move forward with Amorim, despite the Portuguese tactician’s words over the weekend that he would rather play goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital than Rashford, alongside Rashford admitting back in December that he would be open to a new challenge. ‘Al-Ahli are opportunistic, and wish to put a fresh approach on the table in case Rashford changes his mind, but the England international has not been wanting to move to Saudi Arabia.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Rashford earning ‘F-off money’ creates issues amid Man Utd ‘deterioration’

👉 Imminent Man Utd ‘medical’ now ‘clears the way’ for £13m Red Devils star to leave Old Trafford

👉 Man Utd demand transfer in ‘next 48 hours’ as new Chelsea swap emerges with Amorim ‘fearful’

Reports in Spain are leaning towards a move to Barcelona with a headline reading ‘The signing that brings Rashford to Barca, negotiations underway’.

They are referring to Besiktas’ interest in Ansu Fati with that transfer potentially paving the way for Rashford to seal a loan move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are ‘still working against the clock’ to sign the Man Utd forward with Rashford ‘an express request from the German coach [Hansi Flick], who believes that his arrival would bring a leap in quality to the Blaugrana attack’.

Fati’s ‘departure is the key to signing Rashford’ and the former Brighton loanee has ‘begun to seriously consider the possibility of leaving the club this winter, and Besiktas has appeared as his main destination’.

The Turkish side ‘have put an offer on the table to secure his services, although the negotiations are not easy’ and Barcelona are ‘putting pressure on the deal to go through, since his departure would allow Rashford to arrive’.