Man Utd submit ‘fresh’ approach for Prem star after secret talks over Rashford swap deal

Man Utd have made a new enquiry for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins after private talks over a potential swap deal for Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in a new striker this summer after finishing 15th in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim in the season just gone.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd with Amorim’s side bagging just 44 goals in 38 matches last term.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres has been rumoured to be their top target but the Portuguese outfit’s valuation, along with interest from Arsenal and other top clubs, has meant a deal would be tricky for Man Utd.

And now the Red Devils are turning their attention to more realistic options with Aston Villa star Watkins now emerging as a target.

The Daily Star is reporting that Man Utd have now made a ‘fresh move’ for Watkins after they held ‘private’ swap talks with Villa over Rashford.

The Red Devils ‘held talks over a potential swap deal as part of their plans to offload’ Rashford with Aston Villa having a £40m option to buy the England international at the end of his loan spell.

Rashford has now returned to Man Utd but ‘things could have taken a different turn had the swap with Watkins materialised’.

Man Utd boss Amorim is ‘keen to bring in a new striker and Watkins has emerged as a target’ with Aston Villa potentially open to a sale as they battle against the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Watkins admitted that he was fuming that Unai Emery chose Rashford to start ahead of him in their Champions League quarter-final matches against Paris Saint-Germain.

Watkins said after the Champions League ties: “I played 20 minutes against PSG in both games, so I’m not going to lie – I was fuming I wasn’t playing.

“I let him (Emery) know that. He’s the gaffer at the end of the day. I respect his decision. But I’m not one of the players happy to sit on the bench.

“It’s something I haven’t experienced before, missing out on the biggest stage. You always want to play, especially in the Champions League.

“Me and a few others are disappointed we didn’t start the game, but like I said, it’s the gaffer’s decision… Rather than let it hinder you, you have to use that anger as motivation.”