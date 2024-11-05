Man Utd ‘plot fresh bid’ for PL star who ‘would suit’ Amorim’s playing style after £12.6m ‘offer’

Man Utd are lining up a fresh approach for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite after appointing Ruben Amorim as manager, according to reports.

The Red Devils reportedly failed with two summer bids – and a rumoured third – for Branthwaite, who surprisingly became a Liverpool target late in the transfer window.

Their interest remains despite the summer additions of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt at Man Utd for a combined £90million.

Branthwaite was the left-footed centre-back at the top of Erik ten Hag’s wishlist over the summer and is destined for a big-money move from Everton at some point in the future.

And, despite the sacking of Ten Hag, it appears that the Everton defender remains top of INEOS’ shortlist for a new centre-back ahead of the January transfer window.

TalkSport journalist Alex Crook claims that Man Utd are now preparing a ‘fresh move’ for Branthwaite as they look to reinforce Amorim’s squad.

Crook wrote:

‘Manchester United are plotting a fresh move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite next summer. ‘United had two offers for centre-back Branthwaite worth up to £50m rejected before the start of this season, but the 22-year-old remains at the top of their wish-list. ‘United sporting director Dan Ashworth believes the cultured Branthwaite would suit new boss Ruben Amorim’s playing style and his preferred 3-4-3 system. ‘Sources close to Branthwaite say he has ambitions to play for a top Premier League club. ‘United could face competition from bitter rivals Liverpool, who are also admirers of the England international.’

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Good luck Ruben Amorim; three Man Utd players in 10 worst finishers list

👉 Man Utd must ‘get rid’ of four non-pressers as Mikel Arteta defended

👉 Ruben Amorim takes the Sporting high ground for Man Utd as shameful Gary Cotterill deserves the ‘cold shoulder’

Everton lost 1-0 to newly-promoted Southampton on Saturday with Sean Dyche making the decision to leave Branthwaite on the bench against the Saints.

And former Everton defender Michael Ball was frustrated by Dyche’s call to leave the Man Utd target out of his starting XI, he told the Liverpool Echo: “He’s got Jarrad Branthwaite, the best defender at the club sat on the bench for most of the game so he’s leaving himself open for criticism and asking for trouble with the fans if he doesn’t win games.

“Unless there are changes, I fear he could start losing the fans and even losing the players, if he hasn’t done so already.”

Ball added: “Leaving Branthwaite on the bench just hands the opposition a boost. Yes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin needs to work harder and do more, showing more heart and quality – his head doesn’t seem in the right place for me at the moment – but we take off an England international striker and finish the game with Keane up front alongside Beto again.

“That’s where we are as a football club, it’s embarrassing. It’s not modern day football at all.”

Man Utd have also been linked with Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen this week with reports in Spain claiming they have made a €15m (£12.6m) bid for the Denmark international.