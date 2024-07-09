Man Utd launch fresh bids for two players as INEOS target game-changing quadruple deal

Jarrad Branthwaite and Manuel Ugarte have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have made new offers for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to reports.

The Red Devils are attempting to get some of their main bits of business done early in the summer transfer window after sealing the appointment of Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth eventually joined the Red Devils earlier this month after Man Utd finally agreed compensation with Newcastle for their sporting director after months of negotiations.

And the arrival of Ashworth seems to have coincided with Man Utd ramping up their activity in the transfer market as the Premier League side close in on deals for Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs De Ligt.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that Man Utd are ‘almost there’ on deals for both Zirkzee and De Ligt as they get their summer transfer business off the ground.

But they could make it a game-changing quadruple deal as reports claim they have now made fresh bids for both Branthwaite and Ugarte.

Romano has revealed the Branthwaite news with Man Utd apparently putting in a new £50m bid for the England international after having an initial £35m offer knocked back.

The Italian journalist wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United sent a new bid to Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite last night, with a £45m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons. The proposal is formal and official, but Everton still insist on £65-70m price for Branthwaite, so there’s no deal again at this stage.

“Manchester United consider Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt as two separate deals. Everton insist on £65-70m for their centre-back, while De Ligt talks with Bayern continue, with Man United increasingly confident. Both players are keen on the move and De Ligt only wants to join United.”

But a report in the Manchester Evening News claims that Everton ‘have rejected’ the new offer too with the Toffees ‘expected to dig their heels in over Branthwaite’.

And Le10Sport in France claim that Man Utd are advancing for Ugarte too with the Red Devils making a bid of €45m plus bonuses for the Uruguay international.

It is now down to PSG boss Luis Enrique ‘to decide’ with the report adding that the Spaniard ‘either vetoes it and asks his leaders to refuse all offers. Or he opens the door to a departure and builds his midfield without’ Ugarte.

It’s claimed that ‘the case is well advanced and there would not be much missing to reach a finalisation’ as Man Utd look for a new defensive midfielder after Casemiro’s poor season.