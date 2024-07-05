According to reports, Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘threatening’ to ‘go over Erik ten Hag’s head’ with a summer sale.

Ratcliffe recently completed his new-look Man Utd recruitment team with the appointment of sporting director Dan Ashworth, who has left Premier League rivals Newcastle United. He joins chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox in heading to Old Trafford.

One big decision facing them ahead of the summer was whether to part ways with head coach Ten Hag after the 2023/24 campaign was a major disappointment.

Man Utd were linked with several potential replacements including Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate, but they eventually stuck with Ten Hag after the Dutchman helped them win the FA Cup.

Ratcliffe and Co. subsequently began talks with Ten Hag over a new contract and he penned an extension until 2026 earlier this week.

Man Utd squad overhaul incoming…

This means Ten Hag will be involved with talks over Man Utd’s summer recruitment and a significant overhaul is expected after they finished eighth in the Premier League last summer.

It is understood that their priorities are to sign a striker, midfielder and centre-back but they need to offload some unwanted talents to raise funds for signings.

Brazil international Casemiro has been considered a likely candidate to leave after his form severely declined following his impressive debut season at Old Trafford.

Casemiro has been heavily linked with Saudi Pro League clubs of late. But despite reportedly being one of two ringleaders in the ‘dissent’ against Ten Hag, Football Transfers are reporting that the head coach ‘wants to keep him’.

However, the report claims Man Utd’s board are ‘threatening to defy’ Ten Hag as they are ‘considering going against his wishes by brokering Casemiro’s sale’.

Casemiro is said to be ‘determined to prove himself’ at Man Utd. He has reportedly ‘expressed his desire to remain at the club’ and has ‘apologised’ to Ten Hag ‘for his poor performances’.

Regarding the board’s stance, the report explains: ‘He faces showdown talks with Ineos imminently, FootballTransfers understands. The reason for these discussions is unclear, but it could be to inform the player of interested clubs.

‘Indeed, it has been suggested that the Man Utd hierarchy could go over Ten Hag’s head to make a sale, despite reports the Dutchman continues to hold a veto on the club’s transfer business.

‘New sporting director Dan Ashworth wants to bring in another No.6. Amadou Onana of Everton is liked a great deal by technical director Jason Wilcox and has long been linked with Man Utd.’