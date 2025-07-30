Man Utd are reportedly now the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer after James Trafford returned to Man City.

The Red Devils have signed three players in the summer transfer window so far with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon all moving to Old Trafford this summer.

There are reports that Man Utd are still in the market for three more players with INEOS wanting a striker, a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper before the transfer window shuts.

A surprise name that has flown to the top of their list to replace Andre Onana is PSG and Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma, who has proven himself to be one of the best in the world in his position.

The Italian is expected to leave this summer with PSG closing in on the signing of Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted the deal is ‘here we go soon’.

Romano wrote on X on Tuesday: ‘Paris Saint-Germain are at final stages of Lucas Chevalier deal, here we go soon!

READ: Harry Kane ‘murmurs’ reveal Manchester United are ‘most likely destination’ after 2026 World Cup

‘€40m [£35m] deal being sorted directly between presidents Al Khelaifi and Letang as Lille ask for more add-ons, but very close. Chevalier accepted a five year deal last week.’

With contract talks stalling over a new deal at PSG, the French club are keen to avoid losing him for nothing next summer and now Man Utd have been heavily linked.

When asked about reported Man Utd interest in Donnarumma, Romano said on Tuesday: “I’m not aware of movements at this stage. Man United want a new goalkeeper but the numbers have to be right.”

But now Italian website Corriere dello Sport have claimed that Man Utd are the ‘frontrunners’ for Donnarumma’s signature and that ‘in the last few hours their chances have increased significantly’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘confident’ of signing ‘preferred’ striker for one reason despite ‘prohibitive’ factor

👉 Man Utd set for €25m Greenwood windfall with big move to Saudi Arabia on the cards

👉 Man Utd: ‘Stunning move’ for PSG star is ‘real’ as Romano drops update on deal for replacement

James Trafford’s return to Man City on Tuesday rules them out of the race for the Italy international, while Chevalier’s imminent arrival is likely to spell the end of Donnarumma’s time at the Parc des Princes.

Many Man Utd supporters are keen for a change in goal next season, especially if they could sign someone like Donnarumma, but Red Devils icon Edwin van der Sar insists they should stand by Onana.

Van der Sar told talkSPORT: “I’ve known him already for a long time. He spent four or five years at Ajax. I trained with him and saw him coming.

“He has great strengths. He’s athletic. He has good reaction saves. Good with his feet and everything. I’m sure he’s going to get over it.

“Sometimes it’s not easy. Sometimes your performances or the pressure there is. But I’ve seen him play for Ajax, for Inter, Champions League finals. I’m sure he’s going to be fine for next season.

“I think there are more areas where United should see if you can have a better player, a different player. But I don’t think the goalkeeping situation needs to be addressed now.”