Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has admitted that he made a “mistake” when he suggested his side is the “worst” in the club’s history.

Amorim has endured a nightmare start at Man Utd since replacing former head coach Erik ten Hag. He has lost seven of his first 15 matches in charge in all competitions.

The Red Devils put in improved performances against Liverpool and Arsenal but reverted to type against Southampton and Brighton. Their dire form leaves them only ten points clear of the relegation zone.

Following Man Utd’s disappointing 3-1 home loss against Brighton, Amorim caused a stir as he indicated that his side are “maybe the worst team in United’s history”.

Man Utd look to return to winning ways against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ahead of this match, Amorim has moved to clarity his comments and admitted he’s also “really blunt with his players”.

“First of all, I want to talk about that [his comment about this Manchester United possibly being the worst-ever side in the club’s history],” Amorim said.

“I was talking more for myself than from my players, because you have to find out a coach that starts a job and loses seven games in the first 10. So it’s more for me, I was talking more about me than the players.

“I also talked in the same response about I was not helping my players. And if you look around, every time I speak, and I speak a lot, every time you push about the players are not good enough, I never put the spot on my players. So I understand, I gave you that headline.

“And I’m frustrated sometimes. And sometimes I should not say that in that terms, but it is what it is. And that’s it.

“Sometimes it’s really hard to hide the frustration in some moments. But the good thing is that I said the same things in a different way in the dressing room five minutes before. So the response was quite normal, because I’m really blunt with my players.

“And they trained well, they are ready for this game and let’s see tomorrow.”

Amorim has also suggested that he did not make his previous comments to inspire instant improvement by shocking Man Utd’s players.

He added: “I didn’t think, that’s why. I am a young guy and sometimes I can make mistakes. That’s why I don’t like to talk after the game.

“I had to talk and maybe it was a mistake. And then I get more nervous and go to the conference really nervous. And then you said things that you shouldn’t say.

“And that’s it. Sometimes you are a young guy and do mistakes. And you improve. I don’t promise you that I will not do it again. I don’t know. So I will try to improve.”