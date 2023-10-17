‘Frustrated’ Ten Hag backs ‘radical overhaul’ at Man Utd after Glazers treble transfer budget

Erik ten Hag is backing Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s big plans for Manchester United after growing ‘frustrated’ over the club’s recruitment, according to reports.

It was announced on Saturday that Sheikh Jassim has pulled out of the process to buy Man Utd with the Qatari banker unable to agree a full takeover of the Premier League club.

And a report in The Times over the weekend has claimed that Ratcliffe is set to complete a deal for a 25 per cent stake in the Old Trafford club in the ‘first stage of a full takeover’.

The Times added that Ratcliffe has now ‘has convinced the Glazers to sell’ him the club, while the Daily Mirror has claimed that the British billionaire ‘will soon oversee player incomings and departures’.

And that is music to the ears of Ten Hag with the Daily Mail claiming that the Man Utd boss is backing Ratcliffe’s plans ‘to complete a radical overhaul of Manchester United’s football department’.

It is understood that Ten Hag ‘has shown signs of frustration at the club’s recruitment during his 18 months in charge’ with the report outlining his grievances as ‘a lack of clarity over targets and budgets, limited data and a habit of over-paying for players’.

READ MORE: Man Utd takeover: Good riddance to Sheikh Jassim, state ownership and the army of e-Reds

The Daily Mail add that their sources at INEOS have ‘indicated that the manager will be retained despite United’s poor start to the season, with the new investors viewing an extensive injury list as a major mitigating factor.’

It is understood that Ratcliffe and Ten Hag also have a pre-existing relationship, the report adds:

‘While there has been no contact in recent months it is understood that Ten Hag and Ratcliffe have a pre-existing relationship due to the latter’s ownership of Nice, and they also bumped into each other at United’s Carrington training ground when the British billionaire was given a tour of the club’s facilities in March.’

And Ten Hag will be looking forward to receiving proper clarity about budgets under Ratcliffe with the Glazers eventually giving the Man Utd boss three times his original budget in the summer.

The report continues: