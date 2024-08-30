Man Utd, Fulham fail in pursuit of Ligue 1 attacker, as club will ‘not let go’ after ‘substantial offer’ claim

Edon Zhegrova will not be available to United or Fulham this summer

Lille will reportedly ‘not let’ Edon Zhegrova leave this summer, amid interest from Manchester United and Fulham, after it was claimed a ‘substantial bid’ would be needed to prise him away.

United do not seem to have finished with their attacker moves this summer. Both inbound and outbound transfers are still being reported on at the back end of the window.

In terms of outbounds, while Antony’s exit has been rubbished by Fabrizio Romano, Jadon Sancho has been approached by Chelsea. There was previously suggestion that Raheem Sterling could go the other way, but it may now be that if Sancho is to leave Old Trafford, that will be the only bit of movement in the particular deal.

But Romano also suggests that Lille winger Zhegrova is on the Red Devils’ radar. And if they are looking to snare the Kosovo international, they’re out of luck, as the insider states the Ligue 1 outfit will ‘not let him leave’.

Their position is said to be ‘clear’ on that. Previously, Football Insider had stated that it would take a ‘substantial fee’ for Lille to allow Zhegrova to leave.

That would be unsurprising for the outbound transfer of a player, on deadline day, who has already scored three goals in four games this season, after a good display for much of the last campaign.

MORE DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Deadline Day summer 2024 LIVE! Transfer news, gossip, done deals…

👉 The biggest summer deadline day signings ever features disastrous Man Utd, Manchester City and Chelsea deals

👉 The most momentous transfer deadline day deals, including Arsenal and West Ham signings

But even if a large bid was to be lodged, it seems it would be turned away.

That is not only to the detriment of United, but Fulham, too, as the first report stated that they were ‘weighing up a late move’ to snare Zhegrova.

Attacking reinforcements are said to be sought at Craven Cottage after the departures of Willian and Bobby Decordova-Reid.

It will not be Zhegrova who signs, though, and it remains to be seen if Fulham will attempt to sign another attacker before the 11pm deadline.

READ MORE: Man Utd: Erik ten Hag reveals his ‘mixed’ feelings on transfer as he’d ‘prefer’ to keep £25m star