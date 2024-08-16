Man Utd 1-0 Fulham: Zirkzee scores winner on Premier League debut

Manchester United got off to winning ways in the 2024/25 Premier League season, beating Fulham 1-0 thanks to a late Joshua Zirkzee goal.

Erik ten Hag handed a Premier League debut to Noussair Mazraoui as fellow summer signings Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee were named on the bench.

There was no recognised striker named in Ten Hag’s starting XI, with Rasmus Hojlund out injured and Zirkzee still finding his feet at the club.

Leny Yoro’s Premier League bow will have to wait due to a metatarsal injury. He is unlikely to feature for two months.

Fulham boss Marco Silva, meanwhile, brought £30million summer signing Emile Smith Rowe into his starting XI, with Sasa Lukic hoping to fill the void left by Joao Palhinha, who joined Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Fulham were the better team in the opening 20 minutes but the hosts grew into the game and should have been in front through captain Bruno Fernandes, who had two golden chances saved by Bernd Leno.

Zirkzee was brought on for his Man Utd debut before the hour mark, with De Ligt coming on for the last 10 minutes.

With a few minutes left on the clock, £36m signing Zirkzee got on the scoresheet to win the match for Man Utd, smartly finishing first time with his left foot.

