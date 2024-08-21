Man Utd ‘want’ Fulham star if £33m bid is successful with Red Devils ‘adamant’ over ‘late deal’

Antonee Robinson and Ferdi Kadioglu have been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are set to make their move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson if the Cottagers sign Ferdi Kadioglu, according to reports.

The Red Devils struggled at left-back last season with Tyrell Malacia missing the whole campaign due to a serious knee injury and Luke Shaw also struggling with fitness.

Diogo Dalot and others filled in to plug the hole and there was an expectation that Man Utd would look for a new left-back in the summer transfer window.

However, none of their four new additions play in that position and a report on Tuesday insisted that Man Utd ‘have decided against pursuing a left-back’ this summer.

Things change rapidly towards the end of the transfer window, though, and the Red Devils have already been linked with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell today, while the latest rumours are claiming they have an interest in Fulham’s Robinson.

Reports in Turkey claim that Fulham have made an offer of €34m plus €5m in add-ons for Fenerbahce left-back Kadioglu – who has also been the subject of interest from Man Utd – on Wednesday morning, while Brighton ‘will also make a new offer’ for the Turkey international.

Fenerbahce are asking for €40m plus €5m in add-ons for any club to complete a deal and if Fulham manage to get a deal over the line then Man Utd ‘want’ to seal a deal for Robinson, who could then become available.

One position that Man Utd will definitely try and fill before the end of the transfer window is defensive midfield with the Red Devils heavily linked to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

GiveMeSport claims that Man Utd are ‘increasingly adamant that they will seal a late deal for Ugarte after a loan with a view to a permanent move has been discussed in more detail since Monday’.

The report continued:

‘It has emerged that the Red Devils have been handed the opportunity to sign the defensive midfielder on a temporary basis with an obligation to buy, but further negotiations need to take place as the reigning Ligue 1 champions are seeking an eventual payment of £51million despite his admirers valuing him in the region of £42million. ‘GMS sources have been informed that there is a growing possibility that Ugarte will be the final addition to Manchester United’s squad if they succeed in reaching a compromise with PSG, and ten Hag is planning to partner the Uruguay international with Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park.’

Brazil international Casemiro had been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer but now it is understood he will stay and benefit from Ugarte’s potential arrival at Man Utd.