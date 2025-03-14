Man Utd ‘fully committed’ to signing player who has already ‘agreed everything’ with Arsenal

Man Utd are still ‘fully committed’ to buying Nico Williams this summer despite competition from Arsenal and other big clubs, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been having a terrible time of it this season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th in the Premier League table with only 10 matches to play.

Man Utd have won just five of their 17 Premier League fixtures under the Portuguese head coach with results and performances even worse than under predecessor Erik ten Hag, who was sacked at the end of October.

Amorim has struggled to get his players to adjust to his playing style, philosophy and tactics, while he was afforded just one January transfer window signing in the form of Patrick Dorgu.

It’s clear that his current squad aren’t suited to the tactics Amorim wants to employ and it will now be an important summer transfer window giving the Man Utd boss the players he needs.

And now reports in Spain claim Man Utd are ‘fully committed’ to an ambitious move for Athletic Bilbao winger Williams, who won Euro 2024 in the summer.

The Spain international ‘continues to collect offers’ after producing a man-of-the-match performance in Bilbao’s 3-1 Europa League win over Roma on Thursday, scoring two goals in the process.

Williams has ‘decided to leave’ after ‘many top European clubs have expressed their willingness to pay’ his release clause, which is reportedly set at €58m.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Big Weekend: Liverpool v Newcastle, Arsenal, Bruno Fernandes, Frank, Steel City Derby, Atleti v Barca

👉 Mainoo warned against move abroad amid new claims Man Utd are ‘losing £150k a day’

👉 Manchester United are officially Bruno Fernandes FC as Amorim’s hero keeps season alive

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Juventus are all credited with interest but now ‘a new suitor has emerged’.

Man Utd ‘appear on the scene to recruit’ the Spaniard with the winger becoming a ‘priority objective’ as Amorim is ‘looking to undertake a deep rebuild’ of the squad at Old Trafford.

After beating Real Sociedad on Thursday night to progress t0 the quarter-finals of the Europa League, Amorim delivered some positive news about Man Utd midfielder Mason Mount ahead of their match against Leicester City on Sunday.

On Mount, Amorim said: “I think he is going to [be on] the bench.

“We will see, but we need every player and if he is fit, I am going to play him. He cannot play too many minutes, just five minutes of Mason Mount is perfect.”

When asked about how much he’s looking forward to having Mount back, Amorim replied: “I already said, I really love Mason Mount. I see him and I know how he suffers.

“He does everything right. He eats right, his physical aspect is perfect, he is trying too much and maybe he is thinking too much about everything. He was European champion, he is a talent and he is a really talented player.

“When a player does everything like he does, he will always have the support of everybody here in the club.

“So we will try to manage the load and you already saw some players who have a lot of problems during one time, in some moments, he can stay fit and I believe a lot in Mason Mount and we need players like Mason Mount.”