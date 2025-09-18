Man Utd ‘furious’ at latest ‘totally destructive’ leak as ‘unhappy’ Fernandes opinion is revealed

Man Utd are reportely ‘furious’ that yet more leaks are coming out of the club amid rumours that Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes is ‘unhappy’.

The Red Devils had a number of stories ‘leaked’ last season over squad issues and team news with the hierarchy taking steps to identify the mole in the camp.

Ruben Amorim is coming under pressure from supporters to find results after a disappointing start to the new season that has seen Man Utd take four points from four Premier League fixtures.

Amorim could only lead Man Utd to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League last term and there is speculation that the Red Devils hierarchy will not put up with another season outside the European places.

And the Daily Mail reported earlier this week that Man Utd captain Fernandes has expressed his unhappiness at being put in a deeper midfield role after contributing 17 goals and 16 assists last term.

The report stated: ‘It’s understood some players have never been comfortable with a 3-4-2-1 system that was introduced when Amorim succeeded Erik ten Hag in mid-season last November.

‘Even one of his staunchest allies, captain Bruno Fernandes, is believed to be unhappy operating in a deeper midfield role.’

And now journalist Graeme Bailey has told United In Focus that the Man Utd hierarchy are “furious about is the potential of leaks again”.

Bailey said: ‘The one thing the club are furious about is the potential of leaks again, seeing stories about players and squad members not being convinced by Amorim or his tactics.

‘The club thought they had really stamped this out, they see it as totally destructive to what they are trying to do.

‘United firmly believe they are building something, but they won’t and can’t allow internal discontent to impact on the club as a whole.’

Speaking about his midfield in the aftermath of the 3-0 Manchester Derby defeat to Man City, Man Utd boss Amorim said: “It’s the same thing, it’s always the same conversation. They [City] put four in the middle, we have three central defenders and two midfielders.

“You can see Bryan [Mbeumo] is always inside and [Benjamin] Sesko is there, so that conversation is always the same thing.

“We play last year the same way – of course with difference because the opponent is playing in a different way against Liverpool, against all these teams in the same way.

“So it’s not the midfielders because, again, if you feel that what you are going to do in the first goal has to do with the amount of midfielders. Doku receives the ball, turns to the defence and then takes two guys inside the box. Then the second half, we start really well with two midfielders.

“You are near the box controlling the game and then throw-in, goal. Third goal, you are controlling the game, trying to open the game, Bryan has a great opportunity, Amad is pushing on the side, we had some distraction with going to the ball, Haaland has all the field to run so it’s not to do with the midfielders.

“It’s the way you want to see the games. I saw a lot of teams playing here [at the Etihad Stadium] with five midfielders just blocking and they suffer more than us. I see a lot of games from Manchester United playing here with a lot of midfielders.

“Opportunities sometimes with one, two, so it’s not about that. Again, sometimes we play with the three defenders, five defenders, sometimes it’s five midfielders or two midfielders. It depends on the game of the opponent.”