According to reports, Newcastle United are ‘furious’ at Manchester United and have ‘demanded an unprecedented’ fee for Dan Ashworth.

The 52-year-old is regarded as one of the best directors in world football and has been praised for his work at Brighton and Newcastle.

PIF identified Ashworth as one of their top targets following their takeover and he officially joined the club at the start of 2022.

However, it has been indicated in recent months that his spell at Newcastle could be short-lived as new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is pursuing him.

Last week, it was reported that Man Utd expect to ‘reach an agreement’ with Ashworth shortly and it was announced on Sunday evening that Newcastle have placed him on gardening leave.

A report from The Times has indicated that ‘Newcastle will tell Man Utd they want £15 million to release Ashworth from his 20-month gardening leave period’. They explain.

‘The Times has also learnt that Newcastle officials, furious at the manner of Manchester United’s approach for Ashworth, immediately blocked any access the 52-year-old had to the club’s computer programmes and scouting reports. ‘Ashworth’s gardening leave will last for 20 months unless Ratcliffe can broker a peace deal and a compensation figure to commence his employment before 2025. ‘The Times understands that figure is £15 million, which would be an unprecedented figure for a director of football. Sources say that without an agreement, Newcastle’s anger is such that they are prepared to bide their time and let Ashworth wait for more than a year and a half on gardening leave before he can begin the new role at Manchester United. ‘Newcastle’s ire has been intensified by the fact Manchester United have still not made an official approach to them about Ashworth, the news of which was left to Ashworth, who finally informed senior figures at the club of his desire to leave on Sunday.’

The Telegraph believe Newcastle want £20m from Ashworth for Man Utd. The report adds.

‘Telegraph Sport understands that Newcastle will now insist on a compensation fee of more than £20 million if Manchester United want him to start work before the stipulated length of his gardening leave, as Ashworth’s contractually agreed period in which he is unable to work for another top Premier League club is twice as long as initially thought. ‘That sum to release him from his contract is unheard of for a director of football but Newcastle have always maintained they were very well protected as soon as Manchester United’s interest was known in the 52-year-old.’

When asked about Man Utd’s interest in Ashworth, Erik ten Hag has insisted that it is “very important” for him to be “aligned” with the sporting director.

“I think it is very important you are on one page about football philosophy, about football tactics, about the profiles of the players you need in the team so it is very important to have very good communication so you get the right players,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“It is one of the most important factors to develop a good team, that you have the right players but also the right characters.

“That means you have to do the right work and be aligned and it’s a long process to get the right players in.”