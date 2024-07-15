Vice-chairman claims deal for £40m Man Utd star is ‘being discussed’ as ‘allocated budget’ is revealed

Galatasaray are looking to sign Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay and the Turkish club’s vice-chairman has revealed a deal is “being discussed”.

The Red Devils strengthened their attack last week with Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee moving to Old Trafford for a fee around £36.5m (€42.5m).

Man Utd are also looking to complete deals for two centre-backs with concrete interest in Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Lille’s Leny Yoro, while there is reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

But the Red Devils are aware they will have to move on a number of players over the summer in order to raise funds to add to their reported £50m budget.

Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho are likely to leave Old Trafford this summer, while there have been many links to other players leaving this summer.

Galatasaray have been linked to both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scotland international McTominay and, keeping his cards close to his chest, the Turkish side’s vice-chairman Ibrahim Hatipoglu insisted that they are interested in a Man Utd player but didn’t name them.

“We are interested in a player from the Premier League and Manchester United,” Hatipoglu told CNN Turk.

“There is nothing more natural than the high cost of this. There are discussions regarding his transfer fee. For us, the total cost, including transfer fees and player receivables [salary], is important at the decision point.

“Once the negotiations with both the club and the player are completed, the cost becomes apparent.”

But Haber Sarı Kirmizi revealed more of Hatipoglu’s quotes in which he seemed to say Galatasaray are looking to bring in Man Utd midfielder McTominay with Stade Rennais’ Guela Doue.

Hatipoglu added: “Single digit figures are not discussed for right-back and midfield positions. But we allocated our right-back budget below €10m. There is no negative situation regarding Guéla Doué. Negotiations are continuing. McTominay and Doué. Wan-Bissaka is not our priority,” Hatipoglu explained.

“McTominay’s transfer is being discussed. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is a good player, he has many suitors, he wants to see all options.”

Transfer insider Dean Jones revealed at the end of April that McTominay – who is reportedly valued at around £40m – is not one of the Man Utd players that INEOS are actively looking to sell in the summer transfer window,

Jones said: “Scott McTominay is not one of the players United will actively look to offload in the summer. His goal in the FA Cup semi-final has become pretty symbolic of how he can impact games.

“Even though I don’t expect him to be a regular starter in the team going forward, I know that he is still very well respected within the club and that there are figures who feel it would be silly to lose a homegrown product like him who understands the club and also can be effective when used properly.

“He and Maguire are always talked about as having their future on the line at United, and I think that’s still the case for Maguire, but not so much for McTominay.”