“Leave the football before the football leaves you” was Jamie Carragher’s assessment of Casemiro’s horrific display at Selhurst Park at the back end of last season when Manchester United were humiliated 4-0 by Crystal Palace.

United and Casemiro didn’t enjoy a particularly good season, finishing eight in the league with the Brazil international not featuring in arguably United’s only convincing win, in the FA Cup final where they beat Manchester City.

There’s no denying Casemiro has had a fantastic career, winning five Champions League medals, forming one of the great midfield trios alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at Real Madrid, and former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas feels Casemiro could still return back to his former self.

Gallas also claims Carragher, a pundit on Sky Sports should respect Casemiro. He said: “Jamie Carragher is too harsh on Casemiro. Casemiro is in a bad moment and maybe he’ll end up leaving Manchester United, but he might enjoy his football again if he was to return to Spain for example.

“He’s only 32 so he’s nowhere near retirement; I think he’s got another five or six years before retirement.”

In United’s opening two games this season, Casemiro looked more like his former self, slightly more like the version that saw United finish third in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge at Old Trafford where they also ended their five-year trophy drought.

However, in United’s last game before the international break against arch-rivals Liverpool, Casemiro put up yet another embarrassing showing, losing the ball carelessly for Liverpool’s first goal, before being caught napping for the second, and hooked at half time, replaced by 20-year-old debutant Toby Collyer.

Gallas however doesn’t believe Casemiro is happy in England.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea defender added: “The big question over Casemiro is, is he happy in Manchester?

“In my opinion, his body language suggests that he isn’t happy living there. He is making so many more mistakes than when he was at Real Madrid, when he lived with a great lifestyle and sunshine. Now he is in Manchester and it’s cold and raining and it can be difficult for some players off the pitch.

“He’s from Brazil and then lived in Spain and it’s not like he just jumped across the border from France where the weather is similar. It’s not always easy.”

Casemiro had been linked with a move away to Saudi Arabia throughout the summer, though no move materialised.

Gallas will be pleased to know the average temperature in the Middle East is considerably higher than in Manchester.