Man Utd: Garnacho arrives for Chelsea ‘medical’ as Real Betis present ‘final offer’ for Antony

Alejandro Garnacho and Antony are both heading out of Old Trafford.

Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho ‘has arrived in London’ ahead of a medical at Chelsea as Real Betis continue to chase Antony, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to offload a number of squad players after they spent around £200m on the arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer.

Garnacho and Antony are part of the so-called ‘bomb squad’ at Man Utd with the Red Devils looking to secure a number of outgoings before the deadline to balance the books.

Argentina international Garnacho had been part of Amorim’s plans until the back end of last season when he fell out with the winger, telling him he can leave Old Trafford in the summer.

After being a substitute for Man Utd against Tottenham in the Europa League final, Garnacho said: “Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don’t know.

“The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”

Chelsea have been keen on a deal for Garnacho for most of the summer and now Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the youngster is about to undergo a medical in London.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Alejandro Garnacho has arrived in London as Chelsea and Manchester United have signed all documents. The deal is completed club to club for £40m plus 10% sell-on clause. Medical to follow then Garnacho will sign his seven year deal at Chelsea.’

That news comes after Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke revealed that Man Utd did not get the fee they were looking for off Chelsea for Garnacho.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “It’s an ongoing situation, [Manchester United] are trying to get these deals done.

“The Garnacho one is closer than most, they’re agreeing a fee with Chelsea – or, Chelsea are agreeing the fee with Man United.

“It’s not at what Man United were initially looking for – around the £50million mark – it’ll be a bit lower than that.”

The Red Devils are also looking to offload Antony and ABC Sevilla insists that Real Betis ‘will present its final offer for the Brazilian in response to Manchester United’s demand to complete a transfer’.

The report adds: ‘It’s been a long week for Betis’s management. After the trip by the Betis delegation, led by CEO Ramón Alarcón, and with Sporting Director Manu Fajardo and Technical Secretary Álvaro Ladrón de Guevara, who stayed in England longer, it became clear to Betis that United rejected the possibility of a new loan and would only accept a purchase offer, an issue that also involved the Brazilian’s future contract.

‘After those days of negotiations, Betis has been putting all the pieces together in recent hours to present a proposal that would satisfy United, with the purchase—direct or deferred—of a percentage of the transfer of around 50% for a figure that would be around 25 million euros, including all variables . At the same time, the Brazilian would be offered a long-term, increasing contract to compensate for this initial reduction that fits within the parameters set by the club, and other amounts in the event of a sale.’

Antony’s ‘determination to return to Betis is also key to getting the deal off the ground’ and it now looks likely that a deal will go through before the transfer deadline on Monday.

