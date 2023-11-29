Garnacho’s brother slams Man Utd legend Ferdinand for ‘creating hate’ over ‘fake’ Messi claim

Alejandro Garnacho’s brother has hit out at Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand for suggesting Lionel Messi unfollowed his compatriot on Instagram over his goal celebration against Everton.

Acquired from Atletico Madrid in 2020, the 19-year-old forward starred in last year’s FA Youth Cup triumph and has gone on to establish himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford.

Garnacho enjoyed the finest moment of his nascent career at Everton on Sunday, showing outstanding ingenuity and technique to thunder home an outrageous overhead kick just 133 seconds into a 3-0 win.

The Argentina international followed his jaw-dropping goal-of-the-season contender by replicating former Man Utd great Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration after an effort his idol would have been more than proud of.

And Man Utd legend Ferdinand earlier this week that his son told him that Messi had unfollowed Garnacho on Instagram after his Argentina team-mate celebrated like Ronaldo.

Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel: “My lad said to me Messi’s unfollowed him [Garnacho], he’s said Messi’s unfollowed him!

“Because he comes out, doesn’t care, [and says] ‘I’m a Ronaldo man. Who’s the GOAT? Ronaldo’. When he’s in the Argentina squad.”

Garnacho’s brother replied to a clip of the video on X and told Ferdinand to “stop making stuff up” in order to “create hate”.

“Fake, Messi never followed him, stop making stuff up just to create hate, Garna loves and admires both of them and you all trying to creating a rivalry,” Roberto Garnacho wrote on X.

“I’ve even seen videos of Messi showing the World Cup to Garna, mate if u knew how we celebrated it at home.”

But Garnacho’s brother did back down on Ferdinand, he added: “Wow, This isn’t even targeted to Rio specifically it was just the incorrect info on Garna’s name about this from many people in general, wanted to just make it clear!”

And Ferdinand replied to Roberto Garnacho, he said: “Was sarcasm bro…”

Former Juventus and Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal criticised Garnacho for celebrating like Ronaldo, he said on his Twitch: “The only bad thing or what I didn’t understand is why he celebrates like Cristiano. He has to make his own name.

“He is an already great player. It’s good that he is his idol, respect for that, but then he has to make his name. How are you going to celebrate a goal and remember it? I don’t know, celebrate it another way. But it was a great goal, it was a great goal.”