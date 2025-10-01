New Chelsea star Alejandro Garnacho breaks silence on Ruben Amorim treatment at Man Utd

Alejandro Garnacho insists his struggles at Man Utd under Ruben Amorim were just a “bad moment in life” after Chelsea beat Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

There were reports towards the end of last season that Man Utd boss Amorim told Garnacho to find a new club after becoming tired of the Argentina international on and off the pitch.

It was claimed in The Athletic in early September that Amorim said to Garnacho before their final game of last season: “You better hope you have a good agent this summer.”

Garnacho’s brother questioned Amorim’s Man Utd tactics in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham, while the winger’s contributions to good results fell away towards the end of last season.

Many fans wanted to see more of Garnacho in the first team with the youngster one of the most talented players at Old Trafford at the time.

Man Utd ended up selling Garnacho to Premier League rivals Chelsea over the summer in a deal worth around £40m with the 21-year-old also struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge.

Garnacho is yet to start a Premier League match this season but was named in the starting XI as Chelsea beat Benfica 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, playing 61 minutes.

After the victory he was asked by TNT Sports about his final months at Man Utd under Amorim, he replied: “I think it was a difficult moment there, just training alone. But I have nothing bad to say about the club, my old club Manchester United.

“It was just a bad moment in life but now I’m very happy to be here and to play in this competition and to get the three points today.”

When asked whether playing in the Champions League made his struggles at Man Utd worthwhile, he added: “Of course, yeah.

“When we were young we dreamed of playing Champions League nights and we are here now so I’m very happy.

“It’s three big points. We needed that after losing our first game so we’re all very happy.”

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca commented on his team’s performance against Benfica, he said: “The effort was very good. First half I think we were better compared to the second half in the way we managed the ball and created chances.

“Second half we dropped. In the last two, three games we have conceded two, three goals and it’s not possible to do that. We need to be better defensively but a clean sheet is nice.”