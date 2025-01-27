Man Utd: ‘Deal done’ claim made as Garnacho ‘gives priority’ to one club amid Chelsea, Napoli interest

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has claimed that Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho is “giving priority” to Napoli over Chelsea ahead of the transfer deadline.

It was revealed recently that the Red Devils are close to breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules with Man Utd needing to sell in order to bring in any players this month.

As reported by Dharmesh Sheth earlier today, Garnacho ‘holds the key’ to all of their January transfer business with Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu and Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku their top targets.

Napoli have made attempts to sign the Argentina international with the Serie A side apparently offering €45m (£38m) to try and tempt Man Utd to do business.

Chelsea have been linked with a potential £60m offer with the Red Devils hoping to raise as much as £70m for their talented winger.

And Sky Sports journalist Reddy has revealed that it’s “believed a compromise of £50m could see a deal done” between Man Utd and Napoli.

Reddy said: “Napoli are set to resume talks with Manchester United over Alejandro Garnacho in the next few hours.

“The two clubs had kept their word to get back in touch at the beginning of the week and try to find a compromise.

“Napoli want to get an agreement in principle with the winger and his representatives, and then rely on their will to lower United’s demands.

“United would be reluctant sellers, but are not in the financial position to turn down a sizeable offer for Garnacho, and they do not want to stand in the way of him getting guaranteed gametime elsewhere, which would boost his development.

“The 20-year-old was not minded to leave Old Trafford in this window, but has been forced to consider his options and long-term future given the situation.

“He has been professional, applied himself excellently and has shown the willingness to listen to Ruben Amorim and improve under him.

“Garnacho has illustrated that if he is to remain at United, he can work in the system.

“The strength of interest in the Argentina international means he is more likely to leave. It is believed a compromise of £50m could see a deal done with Napoli.

“Chelsea, another club following the Argentinian, has not yet shown official interest and Garnacho is giving priority to Napoli.”

A swap deal for Nkunku with Garnacho heading in the other direction has been mooted and Arsenal legend Paul Merson claims he would “drop off” the Man Utd winger if that deal is a possibility.

Merson said on Sky Sports: “If I’m Man United, I’m getting that deal done, 100 per cent. I’m dropping him [Garnacho] off and picking up Nkunku.

“He’s a good player, he’s just bang unlucky at Chelsea because of Palmer whose done unbelievably well. He’s a good player.

“Honestly, if Man United got him they’d get a signing-and-a-half.

“I don’t get the Garnacho one. He’s not better than Jadon Sancho nowhere near, he’s not better than Pedro Neto. Him and Noni Madueke have their days when they’re looking good but they won’t be consistent enough.

“I don’t see where he plays but the other lad walks into the Man United team.”

