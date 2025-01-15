Diego Maradona could influence Garnacho’s decision to quit Man Utd for Napoli

Diego Maradona and his time at Napoli could influence Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho amid claims the Serie A club have made a bid.

There is speculation that the Red Devils could need to sell before they can buy this transfer window with the Man Utd board under pressure to help Ruben Amorim turn things around at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League with Amorim unable to make huge strides over a busy December schedule but their last two performances against Liverpool and Arsenal delivered some encouragement to fans.

There have been rumours the Red Devils could have to move on some of their homegrown stars such as Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, while Marcus Rashford has already outlined his desire to seek a “new challenge” away from Man Utd.

Speculation over the last few days has claimed that Napoli have made a €45m offer for Garnacho with Man Utd asking for €80m to allow him to leave in the January transfer window.

However, former Napoli and Argentina star Daniel Bertoni insists that the presence of Maradona – who passed away aged 60 in November 2020 – in Naples could help convince Garnacho to leave Man Utd for the Serie A club.

Bertoni said on Radio Kiss Kiss: “Garnacho is not Maradona, let’s be clear.

“If you ask an Argentine about Naples he will always say yes, maybe the choice of the new destination will also be based on that.

“I hope Garnacho arrives and makes Napoli fans dream.

“Diego? He loved Naples, but his homeland was Argentina. You cannot say that if he had stayed in Naples he would still be alive today.”

But the Daily Mail claim that sources at Man Utd have indicated to them that reports of Napoli interest in Garnacho is ‘agent-driven’.