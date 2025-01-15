Diego Maradona could influence Garnacho’s decision to quit Man Utd for Napoli
Diego Maradona and his time at Napoli could influence Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho amid claims the Serie A club have made a bid.
There is speculation that the Red Devils could need to sell before they can buy this transfer window with the Man Utd board under pressure to help Ruben Amorim turn things around at Old Trafford.
Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League with Amorim unable to make huge strides over a busy December schedule but their last two performances against Liverpool and Arsenal delivered some encouragement to fans.
There have been rumours the Red Devils could have to move on some of their homegrown stars such as Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, while Marcus Rashford has already outlined his desire to seek a “new challenge” away from Man Utd.
Speculation over the last few days has claimed that Napoli have made a €45m offer for Garnacho with Man Utd asking for €80m to allow him to leave in the January transfer window.
However, former Napoli and Argentina star Daniel Bertoni insists that the presence of Maradona – who passed away aged 60 in November 2020 – in Naples could help convince Garnacho to leave Man Utd for the Serie A club.
Bertoni said on Radio Kiss Kiss: “Garnacho is not Maradona, let’s be clear.
“If you ask an Argentine about Naples he will always say yes, maybe the choice of the new destination will also be based on that.
“I hope Garnacho arrives and makes Napoli fans dream.
“Diego? He loved Naples, but his homeland was Argentina. You cannot say that if he had stayed in Naples he would still be alive today.”
But the Daily Mail claim that sources at Man Utd have indicated to them that reports of Napoli interest in Garnacho is ‘agent-driven’.
‘Last week’s Confidential revealed how United would reluctantly consider big offers for Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho if it helps to comply with profit and sustainability rules.
‘The two homegrown stars were previously seen as untouchable, but such is the reality of PSR and United’s current financial position.
‘Chelsea are known to be monitoring Mainoo’s contract stalemate at United, particularly if it drags on into the summer, but reports of Napoli making a move for Garnacho in this transfer window seem a little wider of the mark.
‘United sources indicate that the speculation is agent-driven and the club are unlikely to entertain offers for Garnacho this month unless an exceptionally high bid comes in.
‘The futures of both Mainoo and Garnacho will be under discussion again in the summer when serious offers for both players are considered more likely.
‘United are not expected to entertain offers for Alejandro Garnacho this month.’