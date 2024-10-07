Man Utd star ‘fed up’ with Ten Hag and ‘offers himself’ to Barcelona; Tuchel unimpressed by squad

Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho is ‘fed up’ with Erik ten Hag and has already ‘offered himself’ to Barcelona, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible start to the new season with Ten Hag already under pressure to deliver results after receiving a contract extension in the summer.

Man Utd have taken just eight points from their opening seven Premier League matches of the campaign and there are already rumours that Ten Hag could face the sack over the international break.

And one player who is reportedly getting particularly frustrated by Ten Hag is Garnacho with the Argentina international starting four of their seven league matches this season.

Reports in Spain claim the 20-year-old is now ‘fed up with Ten Hag’ and has ‘offered himself’ to La Liga giants Barcelona with many other stars ‘dissatisfied’.

As well as not always starting, Garnacho ‘does not understand why the Dutch coach always takes him off the pitch and does not let him play every minute’.

Garnacho ‘believes that they are not fulfilling the promises they made him when he signed’ his new contract with Man Utd guaranteeing ‘that he would fight for titles and play in the Champions League every year’.

Barcelona are ‘one of the clubs that has received a call from Garnacho’ as he ‘seriously considers a change of scenery’ away from Old Trafford.

But the Catalan side ‘have no intention of betting on Garnacho, so they will not make any attempt to get him to the Camp Nou’ with the Man Utd winger likely to be expensive.

Numerous managers have already been linked with taking over at Man Utd if the board decide to sack Ten Hag in the near future.

Max Allegri and Thomas Tuchel are a couple of the names mooted but former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown thinks there are “too many concerns” around their playing squad to attract a top-level manager.

“I’ve heard they would like a big-name manager to take over,” Brown told Football Insider.

“But I’m not sure there’s a wide pot of options who would be interested in the job. It’s not as if there are three or four candidates who you could take.

“Allegri certainly has an impressive profile so he’s got that going for him.

“There are a load of players at United that somebody has got to come in and deal with.

“I’m not convinced that Allegri and other top managers like him and Thomas Tuchel would want that lot under them.

“There are just too many concerns there with the players.

“So coming in, they’re already governed by the transfer window, whether they can bring in their own players and whether they can make some changes.”