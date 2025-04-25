Alejandro Garnacho leaving Manchester United this summer is “highly possible” according to David Ornstein, who named six other “plausible” exits and two who “will leave the wage bill”.

United currently sit 14th in the Premier League after a miserable campaign which has seen Ruben Amorim replace Erik ten Hag as manager but their poor performances and results continue under the Portuguese boss.

There remains hope of a trophy and possible Champions League football next season through Europa League glory as the Red Devils prepare for a semi-final against Athletic Club, with the carrot of competing in Europe’s showcase competition huge for potential new recruits and for those tasked with rebuilding the squad thanks to the money they will receive as a result.

Amorim wants to put his own stamp on the squad having struggled to implement his philosophy and system having arrived in November, with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap high on the agenda.

But a significant squad revamp will require money to be brought in through player sales and with Garnacho as one of the most valuable players on the Old Trafford books and struggling under Amorim, there have been widespread rumours of him leaving this summer.

Chelsea approached Manchester United in the summer and again in January with interest in the Argentinian, while Napoli have also been heavily linked with the winger.

It was previously claimed that United want at least £70m for the 20-year-old, but a report earlier this month suggested they could let him go for as little as £34m.

That’s a price that will surely capture the attention of other clubs across Europe as well as Chelsea and Napoli, and transfer expert Ornstein claimed in his Q&A for The Athletic that his transfer is still very much on the cards before listing several other players whose exits are “plausible”.

Asked whether Garnacho could leave this summer, Ornstein responded: “Yes, we understand this to be highly possible — if proposals are deemed suitable by Manchester United and Garnacho himself.

“As we know, exits for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund are also plausible, while the salaries of Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof will leave the wage bill.”

Kobbie Mainoo has also been heavily linked with the Old Trafford exit amid reports of a dispute over his wages in contract talks.

The England international currently earns just £25,000 per week and it’s been claimed his representatives were angling for as much as £180,000.

Despite that “contract situation”, Ornstein claims there’s a positive feeling he will remain at the club.

Ornstein added: “There’s a growing sense that Kobbie Mainoo will stay, although there is a contract situation with him that needs to be addressed.”