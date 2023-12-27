‘Too many people talk’ – Man Utd star Garnacho hits back at critics after Aston Villa win

Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho praised his fellow attackers after they contributed to the Red Devils’ 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Aston Villa looked destined to inflict Man Utd’s 14th defeat of the season on them at half-time after goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break.

But Erik ten Hag’s men turned it around in the second half with Garnacho scoring twice before Rasmus Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal of the campaign to win the match for Man Utd.

Hojlund had failed to hit the net in 16 previous matches in the Premier League, despite his excellent scoring record in the Champions League this term, and Garnacho was pleased to see his Man Utd team-mate end his goal drought.

“I’m very happy Rasmus has got his first (Premier League) goal,” Garnacho told Amazon Prime.

“Too many people talk about the strikers at United not scoring goals.

READ MORE: Hojlund’s big moment caps rare show of resilience from Manchester United…

“But today you saw Marcus Rashford with an assist and we [Garnacho and Hojlund] scored, so we are very happy. It is one of the best days of my life.”

Man Utd have only scored 21 Premier League goals in 19 matches this term with Garnacho now leading the way for the attackers with three to his name.

After breaking his barren run of Premier League fixtures without a goal, Hojlund told reporters: “It’s been a while but yeah I am the happiest man alive right now. We believe until the end and we showed a lot of character again today.

“I’ve scored a couple in the Champions League but it’s been a while in the Premier League. Hopefully I can build on it. I am happy for the three of us, the attackers, because today we showed a lot of character.”

And Man Utd boss Ten Hag is backing his striker to start scoring on a regular basis in the Premier League now that he has his first goal.

“Of course I’ve had several talks with him and every time I’ve pointed out he has scored for Denmark a lot, he has scored in the Champions League, he has demonstrated his ability so you can do it, believe,” Ten Hag said of Hojlund.

“I’m sure now he has the first goal he will score more…

“When a striker doesn’t score it’s a problem but he has a strong character, he is so solid, determined. He has a big personality. I think this is what a striker needs. When you keep investing, the goals will come.”