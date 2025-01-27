Star who Man Utd ‘do not want to sell’ claimed to ‘hold key’ to two January transfers

Alejandro Garnacho could hold the key to two signings at Old Trafford.

Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho ‘holds the key’ to all of the Red Devils’ transfer business in January, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils are yet to make a January signing, with the window closing in a week, despite numerous players being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

There were doubts before the window opened that Man Utd – who are currently 12th in the Premier League table – would be able to do any business as they are close to the edge of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

But unexpected interest in Garnacho from Napoli and Chelsea could unlock the door to incomings with Antony already leaving for Real Betis on loan and Marcus Rashford now likely to depart before the deadline.

Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu and Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku have emerged as the Red Devils’ two main targets before the transfer window shuts and Sky Sports reporter Sheth admits the two transfers are likely to be dependent on Man Utd winger Garnacho moving on.

Sheth wrote on X: ‘The future of Alejandro Garnacho holds the key to Manchester United’s dealings in this transfer window. United do not want to sell Garnacho, but accept a sale will help with PSR. Napoli & Chelsea interested.’

On Nkunku – who has been linked with a swap deal – Sheth added: ‘If Chelsea do officially come in and meet United’s demands, it could open the door for United to pursue a loan move for Christopher Nkunku. A permanent deal is seen as highly unlikely as United will want to use the money on the problematic left wing-back position.’

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim is desperate to sign a new left wing-back to fit into his 3-4-3 formation at Old Trafford and Dorgu is the man they are looking to get over the line before the deadline.

Sheth continued: ‘A sale of Garnacho would make it easier for United to negotiate further with Lecce for Patrick Dorgu. A gap in valuation exists between the two parties. The Lecce President does not want to sell – but stopped short of guaranteeing Dorgu would remain at the club.

‘Dorgu played the full 90 minutes in Lecce’s 4-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Sunday. It’s thought United view Lecce’s approach as “brinkmanship”. They have their own valuation of the player and will not overpay.

‘A successful move for Dorgu would see United allow Tyrell Malacia to go out on loan this window. A number of European clubs have expressed an interest and United will look to get a deal in place should Dorgu arrive.’

