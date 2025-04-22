Man Utd wonderkids ‘both targets for Chelsea’ as Ratcliffe seeks ‘the most PSR profit’

Chelsea are interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United this summer, according to reports.

Both players emerged as transfer targets for the Blues in the January transfer window; however, a deal for either failed to materialise.

Many Man United fans were left aghast at news the club were open to selling academy graduate Mainoo, while others were more open to seeing Garnacho leave.

The latter can leave the Red Devils for ‘pure profit’, which is a godsend for clubs walking a Profit and Sustainability tightrope.

Ruben Amorim’s side are doing just that and will need a summer of significant first-team sales if the Portuguese head coach is to land his top transfer targets.

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is reportedly Amorim’s ‘No. 1 target’, while Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is also a player of serious interest.

Signing both players would cost at least £92.5million and even with the potential extra £100m from winning the Europa League, player sales will be necessary.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ruffled plenty of feathers since buying 25 per cent of the club, and selling Mainoo could be the final straw for some fans.

Regardless of fan opinion, Ratcliffe’s side ‘are open to offers for a number of players’ this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

To raise funds, Man United want to sell Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford – who are all out on loan.

Meanwhile, Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund are possible departures.

The report adds that Mainoo and Garnacho are ‘both targets for Chelsea‘ and the Red Devils are unlikely to reject significant bids for them considering they ‘would make the most PSR profit’.

It is claimed:

The club will have more room for manoeuvre if they hit the £100m jackpot by winning the Europa League, securing a place in next season’s Champions League. But with the Europa League final not until May 21, United will continue to prioritise the Cunha and Delap deals in time for June 1. The window will close on June 10 and then re-open from June 16 to September 1.

Garnacho also has interest from abroad, with Serie A giants Napoli still keen after attempting to sign him in January.

United are interested in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen but will not agree a deal including the Argentine winger as he can ‘generate 100 per cent profit as a homegrown player’.

Interestingly, the report claims £70m flop Hojlund could be used in a deal for Osimhen and that United ‘could be persuaded’ to send the ex-Atalanta striker back to Italy.

