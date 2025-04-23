Man Utd starter ‘not interested in remaining’ if Amorim completes one likely transfer

Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho is ‘not interested’ in staying at Old Trafford if Wolves forward Matheus Cunha joins, according to reports.

The Red Devils are already concentrating on improving their squad ahead of next season after a disastrous campaign in the Premier League.

Man Utd are currently 14th, level on points with Wolves – who beat them on Sunday – and Ruben Amorim’s side are already guaranteed to go down as the worst Red Devils side to play in the Premier League era.

Amorim faces a huge rebuild in the summer with his current squad failing to grasp his playing style, philosophy or tactics in the six months the Portuguese head coach has been at Old Trafford.

Results and performances have not been any better than under Erik ten Hag, who was sacked at the end of October, and now Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are looking to back Amorim in the transfer market.

There are rumours that Amorim is prepared to sell as many as six first-team players in order to raise around £169m and boost the transfer budget.

Wolves forward Cunha already seems likely with widespread reports now indicating that Man Utd are leading the race for the Brazilian, who ‘loves’ the Red Devils.

And GiveMeSport are now claiming that Man Utd winger Garnacho – who has been a regular starter under Amorim in recent months – ‘ is not interested in remaining at Old Trafford if he falls down the pecking order and is increasingly likely to seek a summer departure should Matheus Cunha complete a switch’.

‘Cunha has been identified as a primary target and there will be an opportunity to trigger a £62.5million release clause written into his Wolves contract, but the Brazilian’s arrival ahead of next term could result in Garnacho aiming to embark on a fresh challenge away from Manchester United.

‘Garnacho is being pushed closer to the exit door thanks to Manchester United’s desire to recruit Cunha from domestic counterparts Wolves, according to GMS sources, and the opportunity to head to Napoli may resurface after they initially attempted to strike a deal midway through the campaign.’

Garnacho was a target for Serie A side Napoli in the January transfer window and the report continues: