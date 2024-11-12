Man Utd star told ‘football is not the game for you’ amid criticism: ‘It’s a self-indulgent load of old fanny’

Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho has been told that “football is not the game for you” after his muted celebration against Leicester City over the weekend.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form this season with Ruben Amorim taking over at Old Trafford after Man Utd won their fourth Premier League match of the season on Sunday.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League table and not many players have been immune to criticism this season.

Garnacho scored the final goal of the game as Man Utd beat Leicester 3-0 to continue their encouraging post-Ten Hag form but the Argentina international refused to celebrate.

His team-mate Bruno Fernandes revealed that Garnacho was unhappy with some comments from supporters in recent weeks and the Man Utd captain gave insight into Garnacho’s mindset.

Speaking after the match, Fernandes said: “It was a good day at work, I have to say. We have a lot of players with big qualities, but people can get too excited after one game and too down after another.

“Garnacho scored a banger but didn’t celebrate like he should because he thinks he has lost faith from some fans. I told him people will always moan but lots of people like you and enjoy what you do.

“I told him to celebrate, it was something special. He is a special player, we have difference makers. They are the ones who win us games. We want them to score every game but that isn’t going to happen.”

Giving his reaction to Garnacho’s muted celebrations against Leicester, former Premier League striker Troy Deeney said on talkSPORT: “I said it last night on Match of the Day, and I’ll repeat it. It goes twofold.

“One, it says what players are like nowadays, where their skin is so thin that one gentleman can say what he wants to say and everyone sulks.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Van Nistelrooy one of five to leave Manchester United after talks with Ruben Amorim

👉 Ruben Amorim hints at Man Utd formation change as Ten Hag replacement starts ‘very difficult’ job

👉 Man Utd make shock move for ‘unhappy’ Chelsea star as Amorim’s first signing

“And secondly, if he’s getting affected by that, I would say to him, just as an older pro: ‘I don’t think this football game is for you, big man’.

“Because you play for the biggest club in world football. If you play poorly, you’re going to get people to get on your case. If you play really well, you’re still going to get people to get on your case. You play for Man United.

“It’s called jealousy and that’s part of the game. So, disappointed that he didn’t celebrate. It’s an unbelievable goal.

“But this will be the making or breaking of him, because if he can’t handle that from one gentleman with an iPhone in his face, then I don’t think this is the game for him, unfortunately.”

Former Crystal Palace chairman and fellow talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan added: “What you saw on the weekend was the absolute embodiment of the culture of Man United, and the problem they’ve got in that dressing room where that kid doesn’t celebrate that goal.

“The reason why he doesn’t celebrate is because he’s had some hurty words said about him, or people have been critical of his performances. That is all you need to know.

“It’s a self-indulgent load of old fanny. You’ve scored a goal playing for one of the best teams in English football, in one of the biggest clubs in English football, and all you can do is walk around like [Marcus] Rashford, which is the world’s on my shoulders, poor old me. Change the narrative!”

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Liverpool strengthen grip as Dr Tottenham saves another patient