Alejandro Garnacho is looking for a way out at Man Utd.

According to reports, Manchester United are set to be ‘exploited’ as they face ‘paying millions’ to ‘offload’ three players this summer.

The Red Devils find themselves in an incredibly difficult position, as a huge squad overhaul is required following a dire season but they have limited funds.

Man Utd have wasted a lot of money in recent years as they have been in free fall despite sitting second in our net spend table,

Ruben Amorim’s side reached an embarrassing new low last season as they finished 15th in the Premier League, with their trophyless campaign setting up a year without European football.

INEOS inherited a mess when completing their takeover and their rebuild plans have been impacted by United’s failure to qualify for Europe, with sales required to raise funds for signings.

So far this summer, Man Utd have only signed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, as it’s been widely reported that further additions hinge on exits with several pricey outcasts on the exit ramp.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho are known to be available for a transfer, but their disappointing form and huge salaries have provided stumbling blocks for interested clubs.

Garnacho is one of United’s most talented youngsters, but he fell in the pecking order under Amorim over his poor attitude and struggles to adapt to the No.10 role in the head coach’s preferred 3-4-3 system.

The 21-year-old was reportedly told to ‘find a new club’ after hitting out at Man Utd after their Europa League final loss to Spurs, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that his preference is to remain in the Premier League.

Romano tweeted: ‘Alejandro Garnacho’s plan remains clear, he wants to continue in Premier League this summer.

‘His chapter at Manchester United is closed but he wants to stay in Premier League.’

With that, it is hardly surprising that he has ‘rejected’ the chance to ‘pursue a move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia’.

This is according to The Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath, who claims Garnacho is ‘prioritising’ a move within Europe after Al-Nassr held ‘initial discussions’ over a transfer.

It is also noted that the Red Devils face ‘paying millions to offload’ Garnacho, Rashford and Antony as they are under contract until 2028.

‘Buying clubs are ready to exploit’ United’s ‘need to offload players before the start of the Premier League season,’ with INEOS ‘expected to subsidise’ wages.

The report adds: