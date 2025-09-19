A new report has revealed how Alejandro Garnacho and Ruben Amorim’s ‘relationship unravelled’, with an ‘intervention’ involving three Man Utd stars failing.

Garnacho left Man Utd during this summer’s transfer window as he joined Premier League rivals Chelsea in a deal worth around £40m.

The 2024/25 campaign was one to forget for Garnacho as his performances severely declined as he did not fit into Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation, while he was also criticised for his poor attitude.

Garnacho butted heads with Amorim as he fell in the pecking order during last season’s run-in, with the winger only making a brief cameo appearance off the bench in Man Utd’s Europa League final loss to Spurs.

Subsequently, the winger publically criticised Man Utd for their poor season and Amorim responded by informing him to find a new club.

Garnacho was linked with several European giants in the summer, though Chelsea were always considered his most likely destination and a deal was struck between the two Premier League sides before the transfer deadline.

Since joining Chelsea, Garnacho has made two cameo appearances off the bench, but head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that he could start against Man Utd on Saturday evening.

Maresca said: “In the last two games, he was inside very good.

“He can be very good in the second half. I explained to him the other day against Bayern Munich. We are adapting our style, what we want from the winger.

“Now, if he’s ready to start tomorrow, I think he’s ready to start.”

Amorim has also commented on the possibility of coming up against Garnacho on Saturday. He said: “Garnacho is not our player, I’m focused on our players.

“I’m really happy with Mason [Mount] and [Matheus] Cunha returning. The rest, talk to the Chelsea manager.”

Now, a report from The Sun has revealed ‘how Amorim and Garnacho’s relationship unravelled’.

It is said that his regular outbursts on social media – as well as the mainstream media – riled the former Sporting Lisbon coach’, who was ‘also tired of his moodiness and temper tantrums when things were not going his way’.

The report also claims that ‘sources close to Amorim say he has not regretted his stance once’, while a squad ‘intervention’ failed.

