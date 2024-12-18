Man Utd: ‘Ball is in star’s court’ in transfer update after claims Amorim is ‘willing to facilitate’ move

Man Utd starlet Alejandro Garnacho could yet stay at Old Trafford despite speculation linking him to Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a difficult season in the Premier League with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League almost half way through the new campaign.

Only Everton, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Southampton have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this term with the Red Devils’ forward players coming in for criticism.

Garnacho has come under the spotlight on occasion, despite being one of their most effective players, and was left out of their squad to face Man City on Sunday.

The Argentina international was omitted, along with team-mate Marcus Rashford, as the Red Devils recorded an impressive 2-1 away win at their arch-rivals.

When asked why the pair had been left out against Man City, Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim told reporters: “Selection.

“We try to evaluate everything – training, performance, game performance, engagement with the teammates, push the teammates up.

“Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players, so it was my selection. Simple. I don’t want to send a message (to the dressing room with this). It’s simply an evaluation, and they know it.

“The players are really, really smart and so everybody understands my decision and I have to choose. It’s just a simple selection. Of course the context is difficult – we have to win games and we have a difficult situation now.

“But, like I said, I pay attention to everything – the way you eat, the way you put on your clothes to go the game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I have to decide. I have a lot of players to choose (from) and today I did my choice.”

Fabrizio Romano warned of the “consequences” Amorim’s decision could have on their futures with Spanish side Atletico Madrid linked with a January move for Garnacho.

A report on Tuesday claimed that Man Utd boss Amorim is ‘willing to facilitate the player’s departure’ and that will ‘open the door’ to a potential transfer to Atletico Madrid.

But Football Insider insist that Garnacho ‘is not yet headed for a move away from Old Trafford despite his derby day axing’ and now ‘the ball is now in the court of the Argentina international to turn things around in the coming week’.

The report adds: ‘It is understood the 20-year-old winger is not currently being lined up for an exit in the transfer market.’