Man Utd star ‘wants’ transfer to Real Madrid or Barcelona after being told to ‘get a job somewhere else’

Alejandro Garnacho waves to someone in the crowd after a match.

Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho “wants” to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona, according to former Red Devils midfielder Nicky Butt.

There has been a lot of change at Man Utd this season with five new signings in the summer transfer window and a number of players also departing Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag was also replaced by Ruben Amorim as Red Devils manager earlier this week with the Portuguese taking over officially on Monday following Ruud van Nistelrooy’s stint as interim boss.

Man Utd have made a terrible start to the new Premier League season with the Red Devils currently 13th after winning just four of their opening 11 matches.

A number of players have come in for criticism so far this campaign with Garnacho occasionally criticised despite his 11 goal contributions.

And Bruno Fernandes explained that Garnacho’s muted goal celebration in a 3-0 win over Leicester City was because the Argentina international feels he’s “lost the faith” of Man Utd supporters.

Reacting to Garnacho’s lack of celebration, Roy Keane claimed earlier this week that the 20-year-old should “get a job somewhere else”.

And now former Man Utd midfielder Butt reckons Garnacho will be keen on moving to La Liga giants Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future.

Butt told the Football’s Greatest podcast: “The Premier League is the best league in the world but all the best players always leave and go to Spain, go to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“If you look at all the superstars, they never stay in the Premier League. They stay until they need to go to the next level.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd set for ‘first signing of Ruben Amorim era’ as Red Devils ‘confident’ of beating Man City, Chelsea

👉 Man Utd: ‘Serious’ Gyokeres swap offer emerges as Ruben Amorim offers ‘not adequate’ star in exchange

👉 Man Utd top injury table with 57 Premier League games missed



“A lot of the players see the next level as being Real Madrid or Barca but we don’t see anywhere bigger than Man United. Our mentality is if you leave Man United you’re going down.

“You don’t get appreciated here like you do at Madrid. You can guarantee Kylian Mbappe will be in the running for the Ballon d’Or next year because he’s at Real Madrid.

“It’s like Garnacho, he’s doing well here now, he’s a young Argentinian boy. If he keeps going, you can imagine him wanting to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona. Players become superstars there, not only on the football pitch.”

There is not suggestion that Garnacho is close to leaving Man Utd but Red Devils legend Paul Scholes explained the lure of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Scholes added: “If you become a great player here, the only place you can go is Madrid or Barcelona.

“I would call it a sideways move. If you’re talking about going to Juventus or Bayern Munich, I would say no.

“But there is something about going to Barcelona or Real Madrid. Some players become obsessed by that.”