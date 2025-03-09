Man Utd star ‘will leave’ Old Trafford in summer and ‘already has a new team’ lined up

Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans and will leave in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 15th in the Premier League ahead of their clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

Results and performances have been worse than under Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag and there are already question marks over whether the Portuguese head coach has what it takes to lead Man Utd forward.

Amorim was afforded one transfer in the January window with Patrick Dorgu arriving from Lecce to help the new Man Utd boss make the most of his 3-4-3 formation.

Certain players are clearly not a great fit under Amorim and now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Garnacho ‘will leave’ Old Trafford in the summer and the Argentina international ‘already has a new team’.

Garnacho ‘will go to’ Spanish side Atletico Madrid after Man Utd ‘decided to let go of Garnacho because he does not fit into the plans’ of Amorim.

The report adds that Man Utd are ‘going through a difficult financial situation and is looking to balance its accounts by selling the Argentine for a figure close to 50 million euros. This exit will allow the ‘Red Devils’ to have more room to undertake key signings in their reconstruction.’.

Atletico have ‘closed the signing’ of Garnacho and Fichajes continues:

‘In Madrid, Garnacho is seen as an ideal piece for the 4-4-2 formation that Simeone has implemented this season. His ability to break through, his speed and his ability to balance one-on-one fits perfectly with the idea of ​​the Argentine coach, who intends to reinforce the left side of the attack with a young, talented player with room to grow.

Garnacho looked unhappy about being substituted in their 3-2 win over Ipswich in their last Premier League match and former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara insists the Argentinian has “lost his patience” with Amorim.

O’Hara said: “It looks as if Alejandro Garnarcho has lost his patience with Ruben Amorim already. It looked like being substituted in the first half was Garnarcho’s final straw; as if he was saying to himself, ‘I can’t play for this manager anymore’.

We know Amorim dropped him and Marcus Rashford from the squad a few weeks ago, but it seemed like they had repaired their relationship – until last night! I can’t see Garnacho starting the next game, that’s for sure. I’m a fan of Amorim and how he’s conducted himself when it’s come to man-management, but Garnacho won’t like this one bit.”