Gary Neville is still the “best candidate” to save Man Utd amid Ruben Amorim’s struggles, according to former Match of the Day presenter Des Lynam.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of October and replaced the Dutchman with Ruben Amorim, who left Sporting CP in November to join Man Utd.

However, Amorim failed to have the new manager bounce that many expected with most of the club’s problems prooving too deep-rooted for even one of the most talented young managers in world football to sort.

The new Man Utd head coach has found it tricky to implement his new 3-4-3 formation and playing style and get the desired results at the same time.

Many of the Red Devils squad are not suited to his philosophy and it could take a few transfer windows to make Amorim’s squad more balanced.

It seems that any manager coming in to 13th-placed Man Utd have the same problems but Lynam reckons ex-Red Devils defender Neville is the “best candidate” to sort it out.

Lynam told the Daily Telegraph: “A few years ago I suggested that the only man who could steer United back to their former glory was their one-time captain Gary Neville. I put it to him and while I touched something of a nerve, Gary made it clear that his business interests and his punditry for Sky would take precedence over any thought of engaging in football management again.

“But here goes – Neville would still be the best man for the job. He has Manchester United blood running through his veins. He is deeply hurt by the club’s present predicament. He has a powerful personality and would be a strong presence in the dressing room.

“Oh and the money men had better watch out, Neville is an astute businessman. My plea to him was over three years ago but as the men with their furrowed brows took their temporary residence in the United dugout, Neville has remained the best candidate, in my mind. He is hugely successful as a broadcaster but then almost every Tom, Dick and Rio has had a go at that.

“Apparently Neville has made a great deal of money from his business exploits but will he be remembered for them? If he were to save Manchester United, he would be forever remembered. He is tough and would be ruthless when needed.

“It is close to impossible to run the team and the club but if there was anyone who could give it a good go, I think he would have the courage and knowledge to face up to the challenge. I used a quote when trying to nudge Neville back into football management.

“It comes from the former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. ‘Men do not shape destiny, destiny produces the man for the hour.’ Outside your comfort zone is where the magic happens.”