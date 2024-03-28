Gary Neville would prefer to see Erik ten Hag keep his job at Manchester United than for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to replace him with any of the three managers linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

Ten Hag is under significant pressure to keep him job after a difficult second season which has seen United lose 11 of their 28 Premier League games.

Ratcliffe’s preferred trio

Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 27.7 per cent stake to take over football operations has led to a strategic review of the club and significant change behind the scenes.

Omar Berrada will arrive from Manchester City to become the new chief executive, while Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox are set to become the sporting director and technical director respectively.

It’s not yet clear whether Ten Hag will retain his job, but reports have revealed the United bosses are in the process of succession planning, with Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Gary O’Neil among the managers on their radar.

Neville says he doesn’t “see the fit” between any of that trio and United.

“I said on Stick to Football last week that even Gareth [Southgate], as well as Gareth’s done with England, I’ve never seen the fit between Gareth and Manchester United,” Neville explained on The Overlap.

“I’ve never seen the fit between Graham Potter and Manchester United, and that’s been a strong rumour. I don’t see the fit between Gary O’Neil and Manchester United.

“I don’t know [what fit I see]. Instinctively as a fan of a club when you hear a name, you feel it or you don’t feel it. You just do. It’s not a feeling I’ve had. I’ve not woke up thinking that looks like a United manager.”

Stick with Ten Hag

And Neville reckons Ten Hag should be allowed to see out his contract if there’s a choice between him and the other three candidates.

Neville added: “Everywhere I look, I just think to myself, we could end up with someone who’s probably not as good as Erik ten Hag and got the pedigree of him.

“And he’s actually got two years of experience, and the fact he’s had that good for the season and he’s experienced that difficulty means that he should be better for it.

“So I think that I would like to see that. I don’t like the idea of him leaving and bringing in one of the names that have been suggested. That doesn’t feel right.

“I’d rather stick with Erik ten Hag and think right, okay, let’s just give him I wouldn’t even say another year, I’d say just believe in him.”

