Man Utd gazump Euro giants with £84m ‘offer’ as Ten Hag looks to ‘repeat Yoro operation’

Man Utd are prepared to pay €100m (£84m) to land Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, according to reports.

The Red Devils have started the Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS era positively in the transfer market with Man Utd already securing two big signings ahead of next season.

Man Utd spent a combined £88.5m to bring Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro to Old Trafford this summer with the duo joining from Bologna and Lille respectively.

And now the Red Devils are looking to make further moves in the summer with Erik ten Hag’s side continuing to be linked with numerous players.

Speculation has been rife over the summer that Man Utd hold interest in Netherlands international Simons after his successful loan spell at RB Leipzig last season.

Simons contributed eight goals and 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances last term, while on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and now the French side are willing to sell the Dutchman this summer.

Bayern Munich are very interested in signing Simons and have made an offer of €70m for the 21-year-old, while a report on Monday claimed that Man Utd will now make a ‘brutal’ effort to sign the PSG attacking midfielder.

The report insisted that Man Utd are prepared to make a ‘brutal final offer’ for Simons as they want to ‘repeat the Leny Yoro operation’ as Ten Hag ‘wants’ the player.

Man Utd ‘are not in the mood for jokes’ and Ten Hag’s new assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy ‘has assured that he is working to entice him to join the United project’.

And Ratcliffe ‘has given the go-ahead to squeeze the club’s chequebook a little more’ as they look to beat Bayern Munich’s offer of €70m to sign Simons.

A fresh report on Tuesday in Germany has claimed that Man Utd now ‘offering’ €100m (£84m) for Simons but that Bayern Munich are hoping to tempt the player with a ‘higher salary’.

It was widely expected that Ten Hag would lose his job at the end of last season after finishing eighth in the Premier League – but winning the FA Cup gave the Man Utd boss another chance.

But new sporting director Dan Ashworth insists Man Utd always had faith in the Dutchman as they believe he is “one of Europe’s top coaches”.

Ashworth told Man Utd’s official website: “Omar Berrada has started as chief executive, and Jason Wilcox as technical director, and I can assure you that we have lost no time in getting to work.

“Our first big decision of the summer was to extend Erik ten Hag’s contract as men’s first-team manager to June 2026, reflecting our strong belief in him as one of Europe’s top coaches, and the partner we want to continue working with to get the team back to the levels expected.

“We are all clear that last season fell below the required standards in the Premier League and Champions League but, by winning the FA Cup in such impressive fashion, our players and staff showed what they are capable of when everyone pulls together and performs to their potential.

“Our collective challenge is to reach those levels much more consistently. It’s my job, together with Jason, to create the right support structures and environment around Erik, the staff and players to make that possible.

“Already, I can feel a strong sense of energy and determination around the group, as the players and staff return fresh from their breaks, including some exciting new additions to the squad, and to the coaching team.”