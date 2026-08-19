Man Utd get ‘personal’ for dream signing after Baleba with star ‘desperate’ to join

Manchester United are adamant they will sign their dream target at left-back and are ready to make an ‘aggressive’ final push after discovering the player is ‘desperate’ to make the jump, according to a report.

News broke on Wednesday of Man Utd finally being on course to complete their midfield rebuild. Joining Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans at Old Trafford will be Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

Fabrizio Romano claimed the 22-year-old is ‘set to sign’ for the Red Devils despite the fact Man Utd’s opening bid, worth £65m in total, was rejected.

Man Utd plan to go back in with a decisive second bid, which our colleagues over on TEAMtalk anticipate will be worth around £70m. They too are stating Baleba will wind up at Old Trafford.

With Baleba already agreeing personal terms, attention will turn to signing a new left-back and striker.

Reporting on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, Romano confirmed Man Utd intend to make more signings after Baleba.

He stated: “This is absolutely not over. This is not over because Manchester United are expected to do more.

“Man Utd are moving on different targets, so I don’t think Man Utd in the market will be closed after Baleba.

“United keep looking at the left-back position, and we have to see what’s going to happen in the striker position if Joshua Zirkzee leaves.

“So for Man Utd it’s still going to be busy.”

Man Utd going all out for Lewis Hall – report

It’s no secret Man Utd’s No 1 target in the left-back position is Newcastle’s Lewis Hall. However, it’s also common knowledge Newcastle don’t wish to sell having already waved goodbye to three of their best this summer (Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon).

Yet according to notorious X account, Indykaila news, Man Utd aren’t content to let this rest without making one final play for Hall.

The account – which is very often speculative but does boast well over 700,000 followers – stated: ‘Manchester United are going back in for Lewis Hall, and this time it’s personal.

‘Sources close to the deal confirm the Red Devils will make one final, aggressive contact with Newcastle after learning the left-back is desperate to move to Old Trafford.

‘The player sees himself as the long-term solution at left-back at Man Utd and is pushing hard for the switch.’

Whether Man Utd do make one final push to sign Hall remains to be seen, but according to our friends at TEAMtalk, the answer Newcastle will give if they do is already clear.

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Back on August 4, their insider, Graeme Bailey, was told in no uncertain terms that Newcastle will not sell Hall under any circumstance this summer.

Bailey confirmed Hall is open to ditching the Magpies to sign for the Red Devils, though sources told him Newcastle are unequivocal in their stance – Hall isn’t going anywhere.

Alternatives known to be on Man Utd’s radar include Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge) and Jorge Salinas (Racing Santander).