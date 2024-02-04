Man Utd: Getafe boss defends ‘great guy’ Greenwood after claims Bellingham aimed slur at forward

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has called for “respect” for Mason Greenwood after allegations that Jude Bellingham called the Man Utd loanee a ‘rapist’.

The incident happened during Getafe’s 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in which the two Englishman played against each other for the first time since Greenwood’s move to Spain.

Greenwood tackled Bellingham during the match with the television cameras panning to the latter’s reaction to the challenge and caught the Real Madrid midfielder uttering a two-syllable word.

The audio did not pick up exactly what was said and now La Liga are drafting in a lip reader for an “expert report” on the incident.

A La Liga statement read: “Getafe yesterday transferred the complaint to the La Liga match director and La Liga, as it always does on these occasions, has requested an expert report on lip reading to investigate the matter and act on the basis of what can be proven beyond doubt [by the lip reader].

Greenwood was suspended by Man Utd on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

The 22-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February 2023 that the case had been discontinued.

Reports that Man Utd were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and the club announced in August that it had been mutually agreed for him to continue his career elsewhere.

Clubs in Italy, Germany and Turkey were among those to express interest, but Greenwood completed a deadline-day move to LaLiga side Getafe on a season-long loan.

And now Getafe boss Bordalas has defended Greenwood amid claims that Bellingham could be suspended if found guilty of making the one-word slur.

Speaking ahead of Getafe’s trip to Real Betis, Bordalas said: “That has already been clarified, what I said months ago was a misunderstanding.

On Bellingham’s alleged slur, Bordalas added: “I know the same thing that you know. It’s not up to me, it’s the club, La Liga and the Federation that have to make an assessment about it.

“The only thing that I can say is that I ask for respect from Mason Greenwood because he is a great guy. He is a man who respects everyone and has exemplary behaviour.”

