Man Utd ‘getting rid’ of Ten Hag signing amid ‘offer’ from Euro giants for ‘fairytale end to career’

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘getting rid’ of Casemiro, while one of his teammates could be ‘offered’ a ‘fairytale end to his career’.

The Red Devils were active in the transfer market in the summer as they spent around £185m on signings. They recruited Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

Man Utd offloaded several unwanted talents in the summer to free up funds and Casemiro was expected to join a few of his former teammates in leaving.

The Premier League giants paid around £60m to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and he shone during his debut season. However, his form severely declined last term.

Casemiro clearly had a decent summer as he was in good shape at the start of this season, but he produced a disasterclass as he made a couple of huge mistakes in Man Utd’s 3-0 loss against Liverpool last month.

The Brazil international was taken off at half-time and has not started in the Premier League since his embarrassing performance against Liverpool.

READ: The Media don’t want Ten Hag sack; why would we want the circus to end?



A report in Spain claims Man Utd ‘have made it clear that Casemiro’s time at the club is coming to an end’ as they are ‘getting rid’.

‘The board is looking to cut costs and the player’s high salary has become a cause for concern. ‘Manchester United are reportedly determined to get rid of Casemiro during the next transfer window to free up space in the budget and look for alternatives more in line with Ten Hag ‘s project. ‘Although his departure will not be easy, given the prestige he still enjoys in European football, the club is confident that a solution will be found that benefits both parties. ‘January is shaping up to be a key month for the future of the Brazilian, whose time in Manchester seems to be coming to an end.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ranking Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s mistakes at Man Utd from the email to Ten Hag

👉 Man Utd ‘most likely’ Ten Hag successor revealed after Ratcliffe dropped ‘specific request’ in meeting

👉 Man Utd chiefs need ‘arresting’ for ‘giving away’ £30m star as Ratcliffe considers using buy-back clause

Christian Eriksen was also linked with a summer exit, but he stuck around and has featured regularly for Man Utd at the start of this campaign.

Despite this, a report from The Sun claims Eriksen ‘could be heading’ to Ajax’ for a ‘fairytale end to his career’.