Manchester United are braced for an eye-catching bid for talisman Bruno Fernandes, and a report claims a shock exit is already being considered by not only United, but Bruno too.

Fernandes may be 31 years of age, but he’s still among the very best world football has to offer. After overcoming the limitations he endured while playing in a deeper role under Ruben Amorim, Fernandes has produced player of the season-calibre numbers since reverting to the No 10 position.

Fernandes’ mark of 18 assists in the Premier League this season far outstrips Rayan Cherki’s 10 in second place. His goal contributions tally of 26 is topped only by Erling Haaland (30).

Yet according to a stunning report out of Spain, this current campaign could be Fernandes’ swansong at Old Trafford.

It’s claimed multiple Saudi Arabian sides are ready to make a decisive move for Fernandes, described as United’s ‘game-changer’, with bids ‘in excess’ of €60m / £52.25m in the works.

Fernandes’ contract at Man Utd actually contains a release clause worth roughly £57m that can be triggered by non-Premier League sides. Accordingly, Man Utd can be taken out of the equation entirely.

However, the report suggests that the Saudi sides are so serious about signing Fernandes that they might even be prepared to pay above and beyond the clause.

Man Utd, Bruno Fernandes considering Saudi switch – report

That reportedly has Man Utd a little hot under the collar, with it claimed the board now face a ‘complex dilemma’ and they could make a ‘strategic decision’.

Fernandes isn’t getting any younger and with a contract running for one more year (with a club option for an extra 12 months), the upcoming summer represents the last real opportunity Man Utd have to collect a ‘significant’ fee.

You only have to look over at Anfield to see what selling one year too late can do to the value of a deal.

It wasn’t so long ago Liverpool and proposed £100m Saudi bids for Mohamed Salah were reported on at length. Instead, Salah is now leaving Liverpool on a free transfer this summer despite still having a year remaining on his deal.

Interestingly, the Spanish report claimed it’s not only Man Utd who are considering the Saudi option.

Fernandes too is understood to be weighing up the switch, with it suggested the colossal salary he’d earn could prove too difficult to turn down when the contract terms are actually presented.

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While the Spanish report makes a compelling case for why a transfer could happen, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have been informed there is little desire from either Man Utd or Fernandes to part ways.

Instead, a contract extension at Old Trafford is on the agenda, and Fernandes – who is desperate to test himself back in the Champions League – will be receptive to signing it.

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