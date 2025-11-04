According to reports, Manchester United are hoping to complete an audacious double deal in January as they target Elliot Anderson and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils have been very active in the transfer market in recent months, with club chiefs sanctioning a significant squad overhaul after finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy in 2024/25.

In the summer transfer window, Man Utd largely focused on improving their attack as they signed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while they also landed Senne Lammens to replace Andre Onana as their No.1 goalkeeper.

Ruben Amorim‘s side were able to secure these marquee signings as they raised funds through offloading Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho.

And these deals contributed to a very positive window for Man Utd, which has been rare since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

READ: Arsenal lose, United beat Spurs, City beat Liverpool: Five things to mitigate the worst interlull ever



Their transfer business has had an impact on their on-field performances, with Man Utd currently on a four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League as they have entered the European conversation.

Still, Man Utd have improvements to make in certain positions, with it widely reported that their top priority is to sign a new No.6 in January or next summer.

United made an audacious move for Brighton star Carlos Baleba in the summer, though they were priced out of a move for the £100m-rated midfielder.

And with Baleba’s form declining in recent months, Man Utd have reportedly turned to an alternative.

A report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims the Red Devils are already ‘prepping a giant offer’ to sign Nottingham Forest and England star Anderson in January.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Ronaldo reveals ‘honest’ Amorim verdict as ‘sad’ reality laid bare; drops retirement update

👉 Man Utd told to replace ‘sloppy’ starter with Red Devils ‘well-positioned’ to sign PL star

👉 Neville names four Man Utd stars who ‘should be doing a lot better’ in ‘ageing spine’



This may be difficult as Forest will obviously be keen to keep their prized asset, but Man Utd are said to be ‘confident that a deal can be struck’.

The report adds:

‘Forest are under no pressure to sell and value Anderson highly after his seamless integration. ‘As such, we understand Forest are setting their stall out around the £80m mark, though United believe a deal can be struck for closer to £60m.’

Man Utd are also being linked with Everton standout Branthwaite as they plot a possible double deal, though another report from TEAMtalk claims they have no chance of landing the centre-back in January.

It is noted that their ‘decision’ on Branthwaite is that ‘he’s going nowhere in January’.

The report claims: