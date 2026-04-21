Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs reckons Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer would be the perfect signing to help the Red Devils increase their creativity.

The Red Devils have already been heavily linked over the last couple of months with a move for the England international, who moved to Stamford Bridge in September 2023 in a deal worth £42.5m.

There have been rumours that Palmer has become ‘disillusioned’ with life at Chelsea with reports claiming he ‘would be open to a sensational transfer to Manchester United’.

The reports added that Palmer is ‘missing his hometown of Wythenshawe’ but there are doubts over whether Man Utd would be able to afford a potential transfer.

When asked if Palmer would ‘fit the bill’ at Man Utd, Giggs told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “Yeah, he would, Manchester lad.

“Where would he play with obviously Bruno [Fernandes] at No.10? He could play off the right possibly.

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“But yeah, we talk about [Rasmus] Hojlund and [Benjamin] Sesko, it’s only really Bruno who is creating things time and time again.

“What if Bruno has a bad day or he’s injured? You need three or four players in your squad who can make things happen for these players to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Palmer: I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea

Dismissing reports that he is unsettled, Palmer recently insisted that he has “no plans to move from Chelsea” in the near future.

Palmer told The Guardian: “Everyone just talks. When I see it I just laugh.

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“Obviously Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it.

“Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway.

“I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for. We’ve got the FA Cup semi-final and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need.

“We spoke to the owners and they’re sure of the players that are gonna do it. Reece [James] won’t sign a six-year contract if he’s not spoken to the owners and the directors.

“Me and Reece spoke a lot. About things we need, players we need to sign and how things need to be. He wouldn’t sign a new contract if he didn’t know what was going on.”

Chelsea face Leeds in the FA Cup semi-finals later this month but the sixth-placed Blues face the possibility of missing out on Champions League football via the league.

Palmer added: “We want to win now and I think if we add right in the summer we can compete for serious trophies next season. I don’t think we’re far off.

“If you sign the right players in the right positions and the right characters and profiles, I think we have more than enough quality to compete and be more consistent than we’ve shown over this season.

“Bringing a manager in mid-season, you have no pre-season, hardly have time to train. You’re just focusing on games. But the manager is good and when he has a proper pre-season and gets his ideas across properly and the way he wants to play he’s a top coach.

“If we as players perform to how we should be performing and we get the right players we can, him and us as a group, do some work.”