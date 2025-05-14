Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has named four current Red Devils stars with no “way back” under head coach Ruben Amorim.

United‘s boss is expected to oversee a huge squad overhaul this summer as the Premier League giants sit 16th in the table and have endured a disastrous season.

Man Utd’s run to the Europa League has been their only saving grace and they would sneak into the Champions League if they beat Spurs in the final of this tournament.

The Red Devils likely need to sell to buy this summer as Amorim and the club’s hierarchy are working with a tight budget.

Marcus Rashford is expected to leave as he butted heads with Amorim before he joined Aston Villa on loan in January.

It has been suggested that the forward could join Barcelona in a shock double deal and Giggs is keen for him to “find a place” where he is “loved”.

“Marcus can play in any team. he has shown the quality he has got,” Giggs said on the Webby & O’Neil Show.

READ: Man Utd, Chelsea starlets three of 10 Premier League youngsters ripe for loan



“For some reason, it just hasn’t happened the last few years at United. When I was playing my best football it was because I was free, I was expressing myself, enjoying myself.

“It didn’t look like that when Marcus was here. He needs to find a place where he was loved and can reach the levels he is capable of.”

While Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are expected to depart upon the expiry of their contracts this summer, Man Utd could make money on Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia after their loan spells end.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd signing ‘expected to hit £67m’ as ‘late’ Arsenal hijack fails

👉 Man Utd: 12-goal PL striker ‘very happy’ to join Red Devils as £30m transfer ‘very close’

👉 Man Utd players ‘unhappy’ at ‘penny-pinching’ Ratcliffe for Europa League final decision



Giggs has explained why he doesn’t “see a way back” for any of these four players.

When asked whether United should be selling Rashford, Sancho, Antony and Malacia, Giggs explained: “I think that’s down to Amorim.

“I think he’s already made up his own mind and it might have even been taking out of his own hands by the power that be to bring money in to get his kind of player in.

“Marcus leaves a little bit of a sour taste, he is one of our own, he’s come through, he’s done so well when he was first in the team.

“But he didn’t look happy, he looks under pressure and not enjoying his football.

“So for Marcus’ sake, and you can see him enjoying his football now, I don’t see a way back for any of them.”