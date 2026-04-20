Ryan Giggs in his role as Salford City director of football.

Ryan Giggs is backing Michael Carrick to become the next permanent Man Utd manager and make the right calls on a trio of players.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim in January and appointed Carrick as the interim head coach until the end of the season.

And Man Utd have been in great form since Carrick arrived with eight wins, two draws and two losses in the former England international’s first 12 matches in charge.

There were rumours after their 2-1 defeat to Leeds last week that Carrick may not get the job with Julian Nagelsmann and others still being weighed up.

However, their 1-0 win over Chelsea over the weekend has once again quietened those rumours and Giggs is backing his former team-mate to get the job.

Giggs said on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast: “I think a strong personality and just the quiet way he’s gone about it.

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“The way we played against Manchester City, that’s the United way pass and move, pass and move.

“When you get into the ball into the dribblers you can make things happen, that’s when you can take risks.

“Man United has always been about no player being quicker than the ball, you saw that in little triangle in the City game and that was after just a few days of training.

“Let’s see what he can do with a pre-season and getting the players he wants.”

Giggs would consider keeping Rasmus Hojlund

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are currently out on loan at Barcelona and Aston Villa respectively and Giggs reckons both players should be shown the door.

Rasmus Hojlund, who signed for Man Utd in a deal worth around £72m, is also on a temporary deal at Napoli but he is one player Giggs would perhaps keep,

Giggs added: “He’s got big decisions with the likes of Marcus, Hojlund, Sancho all these players.”

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When asked if he would keep any of the trio of loanees, Giggs replied: “Maybe Hojlund, maybe. I thought he was unlucky he was just the only centre forward at the club.

“Everyone expected him to come in and do great. I think Sesko gets more chances and scores more goals.

“But you never know, if you’ve got two young, hungry centre forwards up front and say fight it out.

“You see at United that’s always been a strength. I say training is harder than the games, if you’ve United centre halves at one end marking Sesko it’s going to be competitive.”

Napoli have an obligation to buy Hojlund if they qualify for the Champions League this season and it looks extremely likely that the Dane will return to Old Trafford.