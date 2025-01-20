Man Utd ‘give up’ on transfer as £51m PL star becomes new ‘top target’ with Amorim reunion rejected

According to reports, Manchester United have ‘given up’ on one signing as they have ‘switched their focus’ to a new ‘top target’.

After the Red Devils produced good performances against Liverpool and Arsenal, they have reverted to type in their last two matches.

Ruben Amorim‘s side were fortunate to beat Southampton before they succumbed to a 3-1 home loss against Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

This result leaves Man Utd 13th in the Premier League and they are only ten points clear of the relegation places.

Speaking post-match, Amorim admitted “they are maybe the worst team in the history of Man Utd” and a huge overhaul is required in 2025.

United are short at left wing-back, so they urgently need to strengthen in this position and this is understood to be one of their priorities.

READ: Nimble Brighton show why Manchester United remain anchored to depths under Ruben Amorim



Man Utd are linked with several potential targets and PSG star Nuno Mendes – who previously worked with Amorim at Sporting Lisbon – had initially been mentioned as a leading option.

The Portugal international is out of contract in 2026, but it’s emerged that he is likely to sign a new deal to commit his future to PSG.

Caught Offside claims Man Utd have ‘given up’ on Mendes and Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri has been named their new ‘top transfer target’.

The 23-year-old is in his fifth season as a Premier League starter and has made 137 appearances for Wolves.

Ait-Nouri has emerged as one of the standout left-backs in the Premier League and his impressive form has attracted interest from several Big Six sides.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 14 Man Utd ‘saviours’ like Amad Diallo who have gone to sh*t in the post-Sir Alex era

👉 Romano claims La Liga side are ‘closing in’ on ‘agreement’ for £85m Man Utd flop

👉 Man Utd ‘ready’ to sell Garnacho as Spurs race entry is confirmed amid Napoli second bid

The report also claims Ait-Nouri could cost as much as 60 million euros (around £51m).