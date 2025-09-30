PL boss would take Man Utd job ‘in a heartbeat’ as Romano gives Amorim sack update

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner would take Ruben Amorim’s job at Man Utd “in a heartbeat”, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils are currently in 14th position in the Premier League, one place higher than where they finished their nightmare 2024/25 campaign, after losing 3-1 at Brentford over the weekend.

Man Utd couldn’t follow up a good win over Chelsea the previous week, highlighting their struggle for consistency during Amorim’s time at the club.

There have been rumours in previous weeks that INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have made it clear that qualification for European football is the minimum they expect from Amorim this season.

That seems a long way off currently and the pressure is growing on Amorim to turn things around with rumours that it is now a matter of ‘when and not if’ the Man Utd boss is sacked.

A number of managers have already been linked to the position in anticipation that Man Utd could take some action in the near future and Crystal Palace’s Glasner keeps coming up.

The Austrian has done wonders at Palace since taking over with the south London side winning the FA Cup last season and currently on a run of 18 matches without defeat in all competitions, which is the longest of any club in Europe’s top five leagues.

There have been some signs of discontent between Glasner and the Crystal Palace board over recruitment and ambition, with former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs insisting the Austrian would take the Man Utd job if offered it.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “My information is that if Oliver Glasner was offered the Manchester United job, he would take it in a heartbeat.

“As a consequence, Manchester United will feel there are quality managers, and some with Premier League experience, that will be willing to move. There are options closer to home.

“I don’t think Glasner playing a similar system to Ruben Amorim will really put off Manchester United.

“I think at times what Ruben Amorim has done, is he’s made the wrong decisions tactically, the wrong selection, the wrong pairings and chemistry. So is there a different way, even within this system, of getting Kobbie Mainoo more game time? Or not Bruno Fernandes in such a deep position?

“Ruben Amorim’s challenge at Manchester United has not just been about getting the best out of the system, it’s also been about getting all of his best players comfortable and playing together.

“Glasner, as he’s proven at Palace, [Andoni] Iraola, as he’s shown at Bournemouth, and [Marco] Silva, as he’s shown at Fulham, they’ve all got a proven track record in the Premier League with lower budgets and bigger constraints, of getting that squad chemistry which is lacking at the moment at Manchester United.”

🚨 JUST IN: If Oliver Glasner was offered the Manchester United job, he would take it in a heartbeat. #MUFC [@JacobsBen, @talkSPORT] pic.twitter.com/ZvrrAF5qvw — UtdXclusive (@UtdXclusive) September 29, 2025

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Amorim “is not absolutely safe” at Man Utd but he has dismissed talk of meetings with Gareth Southgate or any other manager about taking over.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I wanted to mention Manchester United. Manchester United job, because today I also had some questions. I received many questions from some of you about Man United hierarchy already meeting face to face with Gareth Southgate.

“My understanding guys, from Manchester United sources, they are playing down all the reports saying that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, or anyone at the club already met officially with Gareth Southgate to discuss the possibility for the former England boss to become the new Manchester United manager.

“I’m not aware of any meeting. I’m not aware of any direct contact. I’m not aware of any negotiation. I told you yesterday that the relationship between people at INEOS is very good with Gareth Southgate, and that’s why we have links. But at the moment, I’m not aware of the concrete negotiation.

“I’m not aware of any proposal. I’m not aware of Manchester United going around and telling managers, Southgate or anyone else, like we want you to be the new boss.

“So many managers, Man United are still respecting their manager, Ruben Amorim, still waiting to see an improvement that’s really needed, starting from next game, probably. So that can be too long for sure.

“So the situation of Ruben Amorim remains. I want to watch for sure. I’m not here saying that Amorim is absolutely safe. Amorim job is not absolutely safe in this moment, because they need to perform in a different way, because Man United want to see results. But it doesn’t mean that Manchester United has met with Southgate or already started the process to appoint Gareth Southgate as new boss.

“So let’s wait. Let’s see what happens. But for sure, the next games will be important for Ruben Amorim.”

